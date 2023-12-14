Find out how to get this exclusive banner!

The LoL Essence Emporium is finally here, and the community couldn't be happier! The Essence Emporium is a limited-time shop event that allows players to acquire cosmetics such as skin chromas, emotes, and icons, with Blue Essence. If you have a lot of Blue Essence and already possess all the champions in the game, the Essence Emporium event is perfect for you.

Among the many cosmetic items you can acquire, some are exclusive to the Essence Emporium event. The most exclusive of them all is the Blue Essence Emporium 2023 banner, which many players are wondering how to obtain!

LoL's rarest banner is up for grabs!

The Blue Essence Emporium 2023 banner is the rarest and most exclusive banner in the game. This banner has a unique look and is among the best-looking banners in LoL, which explains why so many people want to get their hands on it.

Acquiring the Blue Essence Emporium 2023 banner is quite simple and fast. First, players will need to head into the LoL store and then click on the Emporium tab.

There, they will find the Blue Essence Emporium 2023 banner, which is up for sale at a reasonable price of just 250K Blue Essence!

This is what makes this banner so exclusive because most players don't have anywhere near 250K Blue Essence. However, if you do have 250K Blue Essence, you just need to click on the banner image and purchase it.

Other Essence Emporium cosmetics

As mentioned above, the Essence Emporium event brings other exclusive cosmetics. There are also two unique emotes, called Money Bags and Make it Rain, that go for 50K Blue Essence each.

Furthermore, the highly popular URFWick skin is also up for grabs for 150K Blue Essence. There is also a plethora of skin chromas available at huge discounts, so make sure you check the Essence Emporium shop before the event ends on 27 December at 1 PM PT.

