LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023): Everything you need to know

The holiday shopping season has arrived!

The bi-annual limited-time shop, LoL Essence Emporium, has opened its doors. Get ready to exchange your hard-earned Blue Essence (BE) for chromas, emotes, icons, and various cosmetics! Adding to the excitement, XP boosts are available at a whopping 50% discount during this iteration.

In patch 12.12, Riot Games temporarily shelved the Essence Emporium for a comprehensive revamp aimed at enhancing its sustainability. After a long hiatus, the emporium triumphantly returned in patch 13.17, and now it's back to bring the festivities once again!

When does LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023) start?

The Essence Emporium schedule changes every year. As per the official Essence Emporium FAQ, the 2023 end-of-season emporium will run from 13 December at 1 PM PT to 27 December at 1 PM PT.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games Urfwick will be purchasable with Blue Essence soon!

Here’s what that entails for your time zone:

Time zone Essence Emporium (Dec 2023) start & end time Pacific Time (PT) 1:00pm Central Time (CT) 3:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 4:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 9:00pm Central European Time (CST) 10:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 2:30am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 6:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 7:00am

LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023) products

When the Essence Emporium opens its doors, you'll have the chance to snag the following deals:

Essence Emporium (Dec 2023) Product Price (Blue Essence) Chromas (excludes Limited/Legacy/Seasonal chromas) 2,000 BE Mystery Minis Icon Box 2,500 BE Baron Hat Poro Icon 4,000 BE Essence Collector Ward Skin 6,000 BE But Why? Emote 25,000 BE Make It Rain Emote 50,000 BE Money Bags Emote 75,000 BE URFWick Skin 150,000 BE Blue Essence Banner 250,000 BE

Aside from the Chromas and Mystery Minis Icon Box, all the other products are Emporium exclusive! Be sure to grab them while you can.

It’s important to note that available chromas change depending on the time of year. The end-of-season Essence Emporium has chromas launched between January and June, while the mid-season Emporium has chromas launched from June to December.

What’s in the Mystery Minis Icon Box?

The Mystery Minis Icon Box features adorable chibi icons that are divided into groups based on the champion's region. If you purchase a set and receive an icon you already own, the duplicate icon will be sent to your Hextech crafting, where you can disenchant it and get your blue essence back.

If you're not sure which champions are included in each region's set, simply click on the Mystery Mini Icon Box of your choice for more information about the champion icon pool!

