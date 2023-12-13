LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023): Everything you need to know

The bi-annual limited-time shop, LoL Essence Emporium, has opened its doors. Get ready to exchange your hard-earned Blue Essence (BE) for chromas, emotes, icons, and various cosmetics! Adding to the excitement, XP boosts are available at a whopping 50% discount during this iteration.
In patch 12.12, Riot Games temporarily shelved the Essence Emporium for a comprehensive revamp aimed at enhancing its sustainability. After a long hiatus, the emporium triumphantly returned in patch 13.17, and now it's back to bring the festivities once again!
When does LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023) start?
The Essence Emporium schedule changes every year. As per the official Essence Emporium FAQ, the 2023 end-of-season emporium will run from 13 December at 1 PM PT to 27 December at 1 PM PT.
Here’s what that entails for your time zone:
Time zone
Essence Emporium (Dec 2023) start & end time
Pacific Time (PT)
1:00pm
Central Time (CT)
3:00pm
Eastern Standard Time (EST)
4:00pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
9:00pm
Central European Time (CST)
10:00pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)
2:30am
Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST)
6:00am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)
7:00am
LoL Essence Emporium (December 2023) products
When the Essence Emporium opens its doors, you'll have the chance to snag the following deals:
Essence Emporium (Dec 2023) Product
Price (Blue Essence)
Chromas (excludes Limited/Legacy/Seasonal chromas)
2,000 BE
Mystery Minis Icon Box
2,500 BE
Baron Hat Poro Icon
4,000 BE
Essence Collector Ward Skin
6,000 BE
But Why? Emote
25,000 BE
Make It Rain Emote
50,000 BE
Money Bags Emote
75,000 BE
URFWick Skin
150,000 BE
Blue Essence Banner
250,000 BE
Aside from the Chromas and Mystery Minis Icon Box, all the other products are Emporium exclusive! Be sure to grab them while you can.
It’s important to note that available chromas change depending on the time of year. The end-of-season Essence Emporium has chromas launched between January and June, while the mid-season Emporium has chromas launched from June to December.
What’s in the Mystery Minis Icon Box?
The Mystery Minis Icon Box features adorable chibi icons that are divided into groups based on the champion's region. If you purchase a set and receive an icon you already own, the duplicate icon will be sent to your Hextech crafting, where you can disenchant it and get your blue essence back.
If you're not sure which champions are included in each region's set, simply click on the Mystery Mini Icon Box of your choice for more information about the champion icon pool!
Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks
For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.