How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré SBC is now accessible through FC 24, presenting players with a chance to obtain a remarkable card of the renowned Barcelona and Manchester City standout.

In this comprehensive guide, we will furnish you with the essential procedures to efficiently and expeditiously finalize the SBC for Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré.

By adhering to these instructions, you will successfully acquire this exceptional card promptly, and potentially bolster your squad.

Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand new SBC has been launched in Ultimate Team, revealing an extraordinary Fantasy FC card. Yaya Touré, the Fantasy Hero, possesses an impressive 91 OVR rating and displays remarkable attributes such as 85 Pace, 89 Dribbling, 91 Passing, 88 Shooting, 87 Defending, and 93 Physical.

Moreover, this card is enhanced with the Press Proven+ and Bruiser+ PlayStyle+. Acquiring this card necessitates the submission of six squads.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Barcelona

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Manchester City

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Manchester City

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga EA Sports

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Upon the completion of the required squad submission, you will be able to obtain the Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré SBC card and add it to your squad for around 490k coins.

Will you be pursuing this Fantasy Hero Yaya Touré SBC to strengthen your team with another outstanding card? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

