Zhongli NEW Skin Teased in Genshin Impact Leaks

An exciting new leak regarding the next pair of character outfit skins to arrive in Genshin Impact has brought old rumours bubbling back to the surface, putting a certain suave and composed Archon back in the spotlight once again. Excitement is mounting as recent credible leaks indicate that the beloved Wanshu Funeral Parlour consultant and retired Geo Archon, Zhongli, will most likely receive his very first skin during the upcoming Fontaine updates.

While Klee and Kaeya's new skins in the summertime 3.8 update are receiving the love they fully deserve, Genshin Impact players have even more to look forward to with these latest leaks. Here's everything we currently know about the next skins arriving in the game!

Zhongli and Amber might be the next characters to receive skins

The in-game launch of Zhongli was a momentous event in Genshin Impact, preceded by game-changing and immensely popular trailers that highlighted his cool and refined nature, propelling him to the forefront of Genshin.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HuTaoLover77

Genshin Impact fans are brimming with excitement as the credible and long-standing leaker, HutaoLover77, has recently confirmed the development of a Zhongli skin in their tweet: "It's true that Zhongli has a new skin."

Furthermore, among the flood of leaks unleashed by the infamous anonymous leaker earlier this year was potentially the concept art of Zhongli's new skin. As you can see from the image below, Zhongli is wearing an outfit that differs from what he usually wears in-game.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Anonymous leaker Zhongli skin concept art leaked

Zhongli is one of the original Seven Archons who lived through the perilous Archon Wars, and his composed demeanour and sleek design have long captured the hearts of the Genshin community.

Despite being severely underpowered upon his initial release, his popularity never wavered. Following much-needed updates to his kit and the element of Geo, Zhongli not only became a crucial element in most high-tier teams but also solidified his status as a fan-favourite character.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Zhongli in "Story Teaser: Echoes of the Heart"

A potential Zhongli alternative outfit has been widely discussed by the community for years, which is not surprising given the number of outfits that he has donned in previous Genshin Impact lore trailers. We were treated to a glimpse into the past of the Wangshu Parlour consultant when he was still known as Morax, wearing a hooded battle get-up and sleek dark robes in the "Through the Eyes of a Dragon" and "Echoes of the Heart" trailers, respectively.

click to enlarge + 4 Zhongli in "Story Teaser: Through the Eyes of a Dragon"

On top of that, the fact that the beloved Outrider of Mondstadt, Amber, is currently the only starter character without a skin is a strong indicator that she will most likely get her own skin alongside Zhongli.

Zhongli skin release date

While the release date for Zhongli's potential new skin remains unknown, we can make an educated guess based on the trends set by previous skin launches:

Jean and Barbara: Version 1.6

Keqing and Ningguang: Version 2.4

Diluc and Fischl: Version 2.8

Ayaka and Lisa: Version 3.4

Klee and Kaeya: Version 3.8

Aside from Version 1.6, the previous skins were released in either the fourth or eighth update of a major Version. As such, it is highly likely that Zhongli's new skin will be released with Version 4.4 (expected to launch on 31 January 2024), which aligns perfectly with the Lantern Rite of 2024, an event where HoYoverse celebrates the Chinese New Year.

Version 4.0 is just on the horizon, bringing a wealth of exciting new content and, of course, a parade of enticing character banners. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!