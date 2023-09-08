Can You Customise Your Character in Genshin Impact?

The immensely popular open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, is known for its cute and beloved characters, which are a pleasure to play and watch in cutscenes. New characters and artifacts are constantly appearing in the game, but their look does not change and can get boring over time. For this reason, you may be wondering if you can customise your character in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately, the developers added new features to change the appearance of characters over time. On top of that, there are also twelve skins for the Wind Glider that will make your character even more attractive in flight.

By the way, if you are looking for even more content, check out our article on whether you can still get Aloy in Genshin Impact. You can also read our guide on how to take pictures in Genshin Impact.

How to equip Character Outfits in Genshin Impact

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Character Outfits are cosmetic wear that can be used to change the appearance of a character. At the moment, the game has Alternate Outfits and so-called Themed Outfits, but unfortunately, only fourteen characters can boast outfits other than the default ones.

Here is a list of characters for which Alternate Outfits are available:

Rosaria - To the Church's Free Spirit

Amber - 100% Outrider

Jean - Gunnhildr's Legacy

Mona - Pact of Stars and Moon

Here are the characters for which you can get Themed Outfits:

Ningguang - Orchid's Evening Gown

Kamisato Ayaka - Springbloom Missive

Barbara - Summertime Sparkle

Keqing - Opulent Splendor

Diluc - Red Dead of Night

Klee - Blossoming Starlight

Kaeya - Sailwind Shadow

Lisa - A Sobriquet Under Shade

Jean - Sea Breeze Dandelion

Fischl - Ein Immernachtstraum

If you already have an outfit and want to put it on your character, here's what you need to do:

Go to the menu and select the character you want to change the appearance of

Click on the button that looks like a clothes hanger to the left of the Level Up or Ascend button

Now you are in the Dressing Room so choose an outfit and press Switch

Alternate Outfits are available to all players after purchasing the corresponding characters starting with the Version 2.5 update, while Themed Outfits can be purchased in the Shop or received for free during events. After the event, these outfits can also be purchased from the Character Outfit Shop. Luckily, you can get them even if you don't have a character for that outfit yet.

The Wind Glider skins

click to enlarge + 2

The Wind Glider skins are another way to change the appearance of your character. Like Character Outfits, they can be changed in the Dressing Room.

Here is a list of all Wind Gliders currently available in the game:

Wings of the Forest

Wings of Descension

Wings of Golden Flight

Wings of the Stormstrider

Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters

Wings of First Flight

Wings of Azure Wind

Wings of Shimmering Galaxy

Wings of the Starlit Feast

Wings of Companionship

Wings of Feasting

Wings of Concealing Snow

Read more: Genshin Impact Wriothesley Materials Pre-Farming Guide