How to get the Marshall Never More skin In Fortnite

The Big Bang event is approaching, and several skins of the famous rapper Eminem have been added to the game, including Marshal Never More. You are probably delighted just like us because such concerts are rare but always spectacular. Remember the performance of Travis Scott! So next, you will learn how to get Marshall Never More skin in Fortnite.

Among the 3 skins added to the game, this one reflects what the artist looks like now, in 2023. Along with the skin, there are also beautiful additional styles that we have described below.

How to obtain Marshall Never More skin in Fortnite

Unfortunately, you can't get this skin for free, as it is exclusively available in the shop, and what’s more, it is limited in time for purchase. By completing missions related to the event, you can get a few cosmetic items, but not this one. So, the only way is to buy it for V-bucks in the store.

This skin is available both in the Marshall Never More bundle and separately with a backpack as a gift. Here are the prices and contents of the products:

Product name Price Content Marshall Never More 1500 1. Marshall Never More Skin 2. Raven's Stare Backpack Marshall Never More Bundle 2000 1. Marshall Never More Skin 2. Raven's Stare Backpack 3. Axe ‘Bout Me Pickaxe 4. Raven Express Glider 5. Mom's Spaghetti Backpack

As you can see, the difference in price between buying a skin separately and in a Bundle is not very significant, but the second option offers much more content. This is because there is currently a 1200 V-Bucks discount, and later this bundle will cost 3200 V-Bucks. It is also worth noting that when you buy a skin, you will also get additional styles for it:

Sleeves Rolled: In this style, Eminem wears the same suit, but without a jacket. His shirt is not tucked into his pants, and the sleeves are rolled up, which looks quite stylish.

Marshall Noir: In this style, Eminem's skin is black and white, as if in old colorless movies. The only item of clothing that has color is a red tie, which is black in the basic skin style.

Apart from that, you can also choose to wear a hat or not. You can make all these changes in the customization menu of your character.

