Fortnite: How to fix ESP-Buimet-003 error

We’re sure that all Fortnite players want to jump into the Battle Royale as soon as they start the game. However, sometimes there are some errors that prevent you from enjoying the game. We will talk about one such error here, so make sure to check out how to fix ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite.

Now, let’s find out more about the ESP-Buimet-003 error and how to fix it.

What is the ESP-Buimet-003 Error in Fortnite?

If you encounter the ESP-Buimet-003 error while trying to connect to the server, it means your system has run into a problem. DNS error is the most common cause, but there could be other reasons as well.

This article covers most of the common problems and their solutions, so you can resolve the error and play the game as intended.

Xbox users seem to be the most affected, but players on other platforms such as PC and PS5 have also reported issues.

How to fix ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite

Resetting your system is the first thing you should do. The error could occur because of your PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. When you restart the system, the cache will be cleared, which will help to remove the problem.

Reset Router

Considering that the ESP-Buimet-003 error is mainly a connection issue between the server and the system, it would be wise to reset the router. You can do the following:

Switch off the router Wait ten seconds Switch it back on

Switch DNS to another name server

If you wonder how to fix ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite, one of the ways is to switch DNS to another name server, which is also what Epic Games recommends. Follow these steps:

Press the PS button on your controller.

Go to Settings.

Go to set up an internet connection.

Select WiFi or cable.

Select Custom.

Set the IP address to Auto.

Set DHCP to Auto.

Write down the DNS settings in case you need to change back.

Set DNS to Manual and enter the following:

Primary 8.8.8.8

Secondary 8.8.4.4

Also, make sure you fulfil these conditions:

Set MTU to Auto.

Make sure a proxy is not being used.

