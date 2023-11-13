All New Fortnite OG Hoverboard Locations

An all-time favourite vehicle in Fortnite is finally back… Hoverboards! This guide will take you through all the new Fortnite OG hoverboard locations around the map. So, carry on reading to find out more!

These snowboard-like vehicles offer incredible speed and mobility around the map. Whether you need a swift mid-fight escape or a quick form of rotation, these hoverboards have got you covered. Get ready to cruise the island with ease and style in Fortnite Season OG.

Where to find the new Fortnite OG hoverboard locations

click to enlarge Credit: Fortnite.gg Fortnite OG Hoverboard Locations

For those looking to discover the Fortnite OG Hoverboard locations, you're in the right place. This map offers a visual guide to pinpointing all the Hoverboard spots in the current update. While they might not be scattered all over, we found it relatively easy to locate and utilise them. A good idea is to land near the edge of the map and use a hoverboard to move further into the map centre. Here's the complete list of all Fortnite Hoverboard locations:

Northwest and South of Tilted Towers

East of Junk Junction

West of Pleasant Park

East and South of Shifty Shafts

North East of Loot Lake

South of Tomato Temple

East and West of Wailing Woods

East Retail Row

Centre of Lucky Landing

Northeast of Fatal Fields

South of Paradise Palms

So, with so many spawn locations available, where will your go-to season OG drop location be?

What is a Fortnite hoverboard/driftboard?

In Fortnite, the Hoverboard, or Driftboard as it's often referred to, is a throwback to the OG seasons of the game. This iconic mobility item evokes a sense of nostalgia as it whisks players across the map with speed and style. Not to mention you can shoot off of them too!

Whether you need a quick getaway or want to perform some jaw-dropping trick shots with a Sniper or Hunting Rifle, the Hoverboard is incredibly fun. Be sure to check out our guide on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 end date for more information on how long you have to enjoy this blast from the past.