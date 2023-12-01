How to Get the Axe Bout Me Pickaxe In Fortnite

Axe Bout Me is a pickaxe that you can use to break objects, walls, or enemies. It became available recently, along with the announcement of the Big Bang event, where you can watch the performance of the legendary Eminem, right in the game online. This guide will explain in detail how to get Axe Bout Me pickaxe In Fortnite.

In our option, compared to other picks in the game, its look is not the best. But the historical value that it will continue to carry can be equated to the Diamond Jack Pickaxe from Travis Scott, who appeared in the game with a concert 3 years ago.

How to obtain Axe Bout Me Pickaxe in Fortnite

Yes, Axe Bout Me is a cosmetic item, but unfortunately not one of those that you can get by completing the event's missions. Instead, you'll need to get your wallet ready because the only way to get these two awesome axes is to buy them in the store. If you want, you can buy them separately for 500 V-bucks, or get them together with the Marshall Never More bundle, which currently costs 2000 V-bucks. The second option is actually worth it because in addition to the Axe Bout Me pickaxe, you also get the following:

Marshall Never More Skin Mom's Spaghetti Backpack Raven's Stare Backpack Raven Express Glider

If you are a die-hard Eminem fan and have enough currency on your balance, then buying this bundle will be a great solution to stand out among players and get aesthetic pleasure.

As for Axe Bout Me Pickaxe, they look pretty cool. On each axe are the bright red letters E highlighter, which are the rapper's initials. Unlike the Marshall Never More skin, there are no additional styles, only the main one. These sharpened axes will be great companions on your adventures, whether you're going to chop down walls or enemies.

