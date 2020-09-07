Fortnite Season 4: Arena Leaderboards! - How to View, Who you can see, Fortnite Tracker and More!

Fortnite Season 4 is here, and we have a host of new gameplay changes!

We also have new leaderboards for this Season's Arena game mode, as well as other tournaments in Fortnite.

Here, we cover everything you need to know about the Fortnite Leaderboards!

How to View

Head over to the Arena mode or one of the in-game tournaments in Fortnite. Here you'll find the leaderboards.

MARVEL - Which Marvel characters will arrive later in the season?

Each tournament / game mode will have it's own dedicated leaderboard, so you can see who won in each division.

If you're looking at a specific tournament in Fortnite (e.g. Contender Cash Cup), you can view the winnings for each place here as well.

Who can you see?

In the leaderboards, you'll be able to view any competitors that scored points during that competition.

You'll also see any friends that placed well on the leaderboard!

The leaderboards can be slightly buggy, so you may need to be patient if you're waiting for your score to update.

Why are Leaderboards Good?

Leadboards add another level of competition to the game, meaning you're more likely to enjoy the game and continue playing.

Leaderboards are something that was highly requested during Chapter 1, so it's great to see Epic implementing them in-game.

Fortnite Tracker

If you're looking for more information like kill/death ratio and win percentage, you'll have to head over to Fortnite Tracker.

BATTLE PASS - Unlock Iron Man and Tony Stark at tier 100 of the seasonal battle pass!

This website has a host of information for you to see, just enter your gamertag or Epic name for your account's stats.

Check out our Fortnite Tracker piece for more guidance!