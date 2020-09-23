[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite All Leaked Cosmetics Found in Patch V14.20 – New Skins, Emotes and More!

The latest patch of the Marvel-themed season has an ample amount of leaks as well!

Leaked Skins 1420

The second patch of Season 4 has finally arrived across all platforms.

Wolverine is the theme for this update, as he found himself on the Fortnite map.

As always, there is an ample amount of leaks pilling in.

Here’s all the leaked skins!

Skins

This is the first update in quite some time where we have had skin leaks.

HYPEX noted there was four skin leaks and they have the following names:

  • Hyacinth
  • Morro
  • Victoria Saint
  • Sagan
Skins 1 1
NEW NEW – Which one is the best?

New Variants

Some existing skins are getting new colorways this patch as well.

FunGamesLeaks posted an image of the skins that have new variants!

EilgrgVWkAATFER

More Leaks

HYPEX posted another image detailing all the other cosmetic items leaked this update.

Check them out below!

Skins 21 1
NICE – We love Rocket League!

Which skins are you looking forward to this most?

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

