Fortnite: Panther Monument POI Guide – Location, Loot, Abilities, Boss, Black Panther, and More!

Although the new season has been out for less than a week. We are already getting brand new POIs!

Although the release of Chapter 2 Season 4 had minimal map changes.

It appears Epic is rolling out new locations every couple of days since the season released.

Now, a brand new location has appeared on the map.

Here’s a full guide!

Location

Panther Monument was originally leaked when the season released back on the 27th.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How to Open The Vault At Doom’s Domain

HYPEX was the first Fortnite leaker to notice this in the game files, and they even posted where it would appear on the map.

Panther Monument is located west of Misty Meadows!

RIP – Long live Black Panther

Boss and Abilities

Since this is a Black Panther inspired POI, there is of course going to be a boss and mythic abilities here as well.

READ MORE: Fortnite: When Does Chapter 2 Season 4 End?

HYPEX also noted the two abilities for Black Panther; and you will be able to find them at Panther Monument.

The two abilities are:

Kinetic Absorption

Whirlwind Blast

STRONG – Wonder how strong these abilities will be?

Loot

It is unknown as of now how many chests/ground spawns will be at Panther Monument.

We assume there will be a lot since it appears to be a rather large POI.

READ MORE: Fortnite Patch V14.10: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Skins