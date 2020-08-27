Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Get All Mythic Weapons – Silver Surfer Board, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, Groot’s Bramble Shield, and More!

The best weapons in the game are back again! Here’s all the new ones for Chapter 2 Season 4!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is finally here and it is looking promising!

With all of the new Marvel-themed content; we cannot wait to explore more of the Fortnite world.

One of the mechanics introduced in Chapter 2 was Mythic Weapons, and it appears they are back again!

Here’s how to get them all!

Silver Surfer Board

Leaked by HYPEX, the Silver Surfer Board has the following description:

“Launch into the air and carve up the skies with Silver Surfer’s Board. Reactivate to cancel early.“

This Mythic Mobility item sounds interesting to say the least.

Players will be able to find it the board at the Doom’s Domain as well!

Groot’s Bramble Shield

The loveable wooden creature from Guardians of The Galaxy has their own weapon in the game as well.

SkinTrackerCom leaked this new shield before the season went live, and has this description:

“Be enveloped in Groot’s embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot.“

This shield is obviously a defensive item for the game.

Players will be able to find this shield randomly on the map via Quinjet Patrol Planes!

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb

The last mythic item added into the game for this season is Dr. Doom’s Mystical Bomb.

This item was also leaked by SkinTrackerCom and has the following description:

“Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact.“

This mythic weapon can be found at Doom’s Domain which is where Pleasant Park was last season!

