[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Get All Mythic Weapons – Silver Surfer Board, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, Groot’s Bramble Shield, and More!

The best weapons in the game are back again! Here’s all the new ones for Chapter 2 Season 4!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
Mythic Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is finally here and it is looking promising!

With all of the new Marvel-themed content; we cannot wait to explore more of the Fortnite world.

One of the mechanics introduced in Chapter 2 was Mythic Weapons, and it appears they are back again!

Here’s how to get them all!

This article is a work in progress as we are still trying to piece it all together

Contents hide
1 Silver Surfer Board
2 Groot’s Bramble Shield
3 Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Silver Surfer Board

Leaked by HYPEX, the Silver Surfer Board has the following description:

Launch into the air and carve up the skies with Silver Surfer’s Board. Reactivate to cancel early.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Patch Notes: Map Changes

This Mythic Mobility item sounds interesting to say the least.

Players will be able to find it the board at the Doom’s Domain as well!

Silver Surfer 1
FLY – Wonder how cool this item will be?

Groot’s Bramble Shield

The loveable wooden creature from Guardians of The Galaxy has their own weapon in the game as well.

SkinTrackerCom leaked this new shield before the season went live, and has this description:

Be enveloped in Groot’s embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot.

Groot 1
GROOT -Who doesn’t love Groot?

This shield is obviously a defensive item for the game.

Players will be able to find this shield randomly on the map via Quinjet Patrol Planes!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Eliminate Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb

The last mythic item added into the game for this season is Dr. Doom’s Mystical Bomb.

This item was also leaked by SkinTrackerCom and has the following description:

Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact.

Mystic Bomb 1
WOW – An awesome grenade!

This mythic weapon can be found at Doom’s Domain which is where Pleasant Park was last season!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Two Challenge Guide

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon