All Gnome Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Curious as to where all gnome locations are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5? These elusive gnomes aren't conveniently marked on your quest menu, and they only pop up on your mini-map when you're in close proximity, making them easy to miss.

However, overlooking them would be a mistake, as each gnome you locate rewards you with a generous 20,000 XP, which is equivalent to completing a daily bonus goal. Many people this season are opting to complete this gnome quest or making use of some creative 2.0 XP maps. To help you search for all gnome locations, we have compiled a list of where you can find them.

All gnome locations in Fortnite Season 5

Where are all gnome locations in Fortnite season 5? Currently, there are 10 gnomes hidden across the Fortnite OG map, each adding a touch of humour to the game. Keep in mind that the map undergoes weekly changes every Thursday, so it's possible that new gnomes may emerge in the coming days. To track down all 10 gnomes, use the mini-map marker as it becomes active when you're close, simplifying your search. Don't forget to interact with each gnome to claim your well-deserved XP reward. Here are the locations:

Scale a cliff in the east of Paradise Palms to uncover a gnome. Head to the southern part of Pleasant Park to locate a gnome near the soccer field. Find one near a llama statue in the northwest of Junk Junction. In northern Dusty Divot, stumble upon a gnome submerged in a pond. Discover another behind a camper in northwest Risky Reels. Encounter a gnome near a statue in northeastern Greasy Grove. Delve deep to find a gnome inside a mine in central Shifty Shafts. Keep an eye out for a gnome close to a bus in the eastern part of Shifty Shafts. In northeast Lonely Lodge, search for a gnome sitting on a chair. Explore the final gnome hidden in a hedge maze at the centre of Wailing Woods.

And that’s it! Enjoy your 200,000 XP. If you want to stay in the know with the new season or wish to uncover the best drop spots, stay tuned for more helpful Fortnite guides.