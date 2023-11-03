The new OG season is upon us, which means you may be interested in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map and best drop zones. Chapter 4 has brought us some great experiences. However, the new update is set to bring a refreshing twist to the game's map and drop zones, which many players may already be familiar with from the past.

With each new season, the map undergoes exciting transformations, and Season 5 is no exception. But this time, it gains inspiration from Fortnite’s ever-famous Chapter 1 map. If you’re a returning player, expect to encounter familiar points of interest with a slight graphical twist and a whole new Battle Pass.

Whether you're a seasoned OG player or a recent newcomer, Chapter 4 Season 5 promises an exciting future.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map & best drop zones

Navigating the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map, and finding the best drop zones can be overwhelming. With so many drop zones, it can be challenging to decide where to land on the map, especially because each zone offers something unique.

Some zones have incredible loot, but they will also be more contested, becoming a relentless PvP zone. Other zones are great for quick rotations, because of their location, while some might not have the best loot or fastest rotation but are the safest ones to land in.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Map

Here is the full list of points of interest you can expect throughout the season:

Frosty Flights

Paradise Palms

Tilted Towers

Retail Row

Wailing Woods

Snobby Shores

Loot Lake

Greasy Grove

Haunted Hills

Tomato Temple

Lucky Landing

Risky Reels

Dusty Divot

Pleasant Park

Salty Springs

Shifty Shafts

Flush Factory

Lazy Links

Junk Junction

Fatal Fields

Lonely Lodge

Fortunately, we've got you covered with our top picks for the best drop zones. These carefully selected locations are targeted towards various playstyles, so we guarantee there is a drop zone for everyone. Let’s dive in.

Tilted Towers: Relentless PvP

Tilted Towers has long held its reputation as a hotspot of relentless player-versus-player (PvP) chaos in Fortnite. This iconic location draws fearless competitors seeking intense combat encounters amidst its towering skyscrapers and tight urban streets.



Tilted Towers becomes a battleground where players must master both quick reflexes and strategic positioning. If you're looking for non-stop action and the thrill of guaranteed PvP battles, Tilted Towers is the place to be.

Retail Row: Popular favourite

Retail Row remains a popular favourite in the memory of Fortnite’s long-lasting players. Similar to Tilted Towards, but not as chaotic, its location offers a dynamic mix of close-quarters combat and strategic gameplay. It also offers some great loot, which makes it a quite contested zone.



If you’re looking for strong high-tier loot and frequent PvP battles, then Retail Row is for you.

Wailing Woods: Quiet start

Wailing Woods presents a unique and serene start for those who prefer a quieter approach to Fortnite gameplay. With its dense vegetation and plenty of cover, players can gather resources and plan their strategies a bit more discreetly.



While it may not be the go-to choice for action-packed confrontations, Wailing Woods provides a strong setting for those looking to begin their Fortnite match with a more thought-through start, where survival and preparation are key.

Frosty Flights: Plenty of mobility

Frosty Flights is an icy destination that offers players plenty of mobility and exciting opportunities with the mobility items in Fortnite.

Nestled in the snowy part of the island, this location features numerous zip lines, planes, ballers, and other transportation options that allow players to quickly traverse the landscape to engage with opponents or escape danger.



This location won't be arriving until later in the season, however, it is still worth planning ahead! Whether you're seeking a quick getaway or aiming to use the mobility to your advantage in attacks, Frosty Flights has a lot to offer.

The best drop spots in Fortnite

Some players prefer the relentless PvP chaos of Tilted Towers, while others enjoy the quiet start offered by Wailing Woods. Retail Row remains a popular favourite, striking a balance between action and strategy. Frosty Flights, on the other hand, is known for its mobility and transportation options, providing quick access to various parts of the map.

Regardless of what you’re looking for Fortnite's diverse drop spots cater to a wide range of playstyles, offering something for everyone.

