Fortnite Season 12 Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 First and Second Teaser Revealed! – Water, Flood, Aquaman and More!

The first image has surfaced just days before the start of the new season. Check it out here!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jun 15, 2020
Trident 2

The Device Fortnite event was the most viewed live event in the history of gaming!

Epic Games once again pulled off some magic and were able to tease us before the next season.

Now, the first teaser image has appeared through their Twitter account!

Here it is!

17.6.20

In a tweet posted by Epic Games, they have posted a rather cryptic image in the lead up to the new season.

Of course, with this being a Fortnite teaser it is hard to say exactly what this image means.

We can spot some. sort water bed behind it, with an unknown yellow object at the forefront of it.

Check it out for yourself below!

Teaser 1
CRYPTIC – What could this mean?

What Could It Mean?

It is hard to say what route Epic Games meant to take with this teaser, it appears to be zoomed in on some sort of camera.

Perhaps this is some new sort of mobility device that we will see when the season releases.

Renown Fortnite data miner @FortTory posted what they believe could be the image we are looking at.

Pointing to the trident of Posideon or Aquaman, which the latter has been a rumored skin for next season.

Trident
INCREDIBLE – Could DC Comics bring us another skin?

Whether or not this is true is still up in the air, but it is the best theory we have seen thus far!

Tik Tok Ad Confirms Sharks

As spotted by Fortnite data miner @iFireMonkey, Fortnite has placed. an ad on Tik Tok ahead of the new season.

The ad itself features an underwater point of view, with sharks swimming above!

Check it out below.

Second Teaser Revealed

Not long after the first teaser was posted, Epic sent out an email to all Fortnite creators.

This image was vital was it confirmed the above Trident theory!

Check it out.

Trident 1
SWIMMING – This all but confirms Aquaman!

