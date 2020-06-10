Fortnite: The Device Event: Start Times and How To Watch!

What could happen during this massive event? Could the map be destroyed forever? Here’s how to watch

With the upcoming release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 in just under a week, there is a massive event taking place beforehand.

Now titled “The Device”, we know very little about this event but we know Epic has some cards up their sleeves.

Finding out what time the event is taking place may be confusing.

Here are all the start times and how to watch The Device event!

What Day?

Bearing no further delays, The Device event is set to take place on June 15, 2020.

This is just two days before the release of the new season, so the map changes this event presents us will not last too long.

What Time?

Epic Games has noted that The Device event is going to be held at 2:00 pm EST.

However, they warn players that they should try and enter the lobby up to 30 minutes before the event takes place.

This is to ensure that the servers are able to handle the number of people watching the event!

GOODBYE? Could The Agency be gone forever?

If you are looking for another time zone, we have all of them with the start times of the event listed below.

11:00 am PDT

1:00 pm CST

7:00 pm BST

6:00 pm GMT

8:00 pm CEST

2:00 am China Standard Time

4:00 am ACT

3:00 pm Brasilia Standard Time

Best Places To Watch?

If you prefer to spectate one of your favorite streamers rather than jumping into the game yourself.

Here are some streamers we assume are going to be live for the event!

COUNTDOWN! It’s almost time!

TimTheTatMan

Ninja

CouRage

Tfue

Scoped

Chap

72hrs

Nate Hill

MrSavage

Mongraal

AussieAntics

SypherPk

Nick Eh 30

And lots more! Fortnite events are when everyone collectively streams the game typically.

