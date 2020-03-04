Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Shadow vs Ghost LTM Leaked! Full Details and More!

Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, we have gotten a sneak peek of the theme for the season. Coming off the success of doppelgangers for last season, Fortnite is taking a similar approach with different variations of battle pass skins.

Separated into two different factions, Ghost or Shadow it appears an event/LTM is coming soon with the two teams.

Let's take a look at all the details we know about the upcoming game mode!

Pick a Side!

FACTIONS - Which side will you choose!

Posted by Fortnite data miner @iFireMonkey, it appears that one of the screens on the battle pass menu appears to give us some information regarding the LTM.

Before we had some indication that we were going to have to choose a side at some point, as the battle pass skins only let you choose one style of skin rather than have both.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2: Worst weapons to use – SMG, Pistol

Unlike the battle pass skins, FireMonkey has indicated that we will be able to change the faction we represent at some point during the season as well.

This is a sigh of relief for now, as perhaps we would like some of the rewards over others depending on the faction.

Speaking of reward, FireMonkey also encrypted some details about the possible rewards/ranks!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Best Weapons to use – Scar

Rewards/Ranks

MMO STYLE? - It appears there will be some sort of progression within Fortnite!

Once you pick a side for the Shadow versus Ghost LTM, it seems Fortnite is going to implement a progression system for the LTM!

FireMonkey has detailed some of the in-game files, so it seems we are going to get a specific rank for each faction.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Psalm Player Profile

Similar to leveling up your character in RPG games, the more you play as a certain faction and the more objectives you accomplish, the higher you will progress!

The rewards for each faction are unknown as of now, as well we do not know the start date for the Ghost versus Shadow event.

However, we can speculate that it will start sometime soon as the season has almost been out for two weeks!

What side are you going to play the most?

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, Qualification