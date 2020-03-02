Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Fortnite, Season 12

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Best Weapons to use – Scar, sniper & more!

Want to rack up the kills? These are the weapons you need to use to get a victory royale!

fortnite best weapons

The new season of Fortnite has now been out for over a week and it is already one of the most enjoyable in recent memory.

From the new boss hideouts to the brand new POI’s on the map, fans haven’t had much to complain about.

With this new season also came the implementation of some new weapons, along with the return of some old ones.

NOW WATCH BELOW: NEW Fortnite trailers for Season 2!
Contents hide
1 Mythic Assualt Rifle (Scar)
2 Heavy Sniper
3 Mythic Drum Gun

Let’s take a look at the best ones to use in Fortnite now!

Mythic Assualt Rifle (Scar)

Shark in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2
RAPID FIRE: This new Mythical weapon is very overpowered

Apart from the new season, there has been the new boss hideouts scattered throughout the map; these are home to some insane loot along with multiple NPCs to engage. These new locations are viewed as the best landing spots in the game now as well.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Psalm Player Profile

The Mythic Assualt Rifle or Scar is without a doubt the best gun in the game right now, it has the high damage output of a regular Scar but with double the fire speed. Accompanied by a faster reload it seems, this weapon can mow down enemies in the right situation.

Heavy Sniper

Heavy Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2
ONE-SHOT: The dreaded Heavy Sniper made its return this season

The Heavy Sniper was once a core component of Fortnite’s loot pool, to the dismay of many players out there who could not stand this weapon. It was removed during the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, and it was really never missed.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2: Brutus Challenges, Rewards & more

The one-shot sniper rifle is back once again, it can pretty much eliminate any player no matter their health level and can break any material in the game. It is still by far the best sniper rifle in the game, and players should be aware when they hear it go off in the distance.

Mythic Drum Gun

https blogs images forbes com davidthier files 2018 07 Fortnite2Fpatch notes2Fv4 5 content update2FBR04 Social Drum Gun 1920x1080 b4c792ba75cadebed1ea8775fc1543e6140196e7 1200x675 1
HIP FIRE: One of the best SMG’s in the game is back!

Another one of the mythical weapons introduced in one of the boss hideouts is the Drum Gun. This gun is one of the most infamous in Fortnite’s loot pool; as we are all probably aware of its sheer dominance in previous seasons.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, Qualification

If you are brave enough to endure the onslaught of players landing at the new agency location at the center of the map, you may have the chance to acquire this weapon. Taking down the boss of this location is perhaps the best rewarding feeling in the world!

Nick Farrell

Written by

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University.

Contact: [email protected]

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.