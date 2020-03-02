Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Best Weapons to use – Scar, sniper & more!

The new season of Fortnite has now been out for over a week and it is already one of the most enjoyable in recent memory.

From the new boss hideouts to the brand new POI’s on the map, fans haven’t had much to complain about.

With this new season also came the implementation of some new weapons, along with the return of some old ones.

Let’s take a look at the best ones to use in Fortnite now!

Mythic Assualt Rifle (Scar)

RAPID FIRE: This new Mythical weapon is very overpowered

Apart from the new season, there has been the new boss hideouts scattered throughout the map; these are home to some insane loot along with multiple NPCs to engage. These new locations are viewed as the best landing spots in the game now as well.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Psalm Player Profile

The Mythic Assualt Rifle or Scar is without a doubt the best gun in the game right now, it has the high damage output of a regular Scar but with double the fire speed. Accompanied by a faster reload it seems, this weapon can mow down enemies in the right situation.

Heavy Sniper

ONE-SHOT: The dreaded Heavy Sniper made its return this season

The Heavy Sniper was once a core component of Fortnite’s loot pool, to the dismay of many players out there who could not stand this weapon. It was removed during the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, and it was really never missed.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2: Brutus Challenges, Rewards & more

The one-shot sniper rifle is back once again, it can pretty much eliminate any player no matter their health level and can break any material in the game. It is still by far the best sniper rifle in the game, and players should be aware when they hear it go off in the distance.

Mythic Drum Gun

HIP FIRE: One of the best SMG’s in the game is back!

Another one of the mythical weapons introduced in one of the boss hideouts is the Drum Gun. This gun is one of the most infamous in Fortnite’s loot pool; as we are all probably aware of its sheer dominance in previous seasons.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, Qualification

If you are brave enough to endure the onslaught of players landing at the new agency location at the center of the map, you may have the chance to acquire this weapon. Taking down the boss of this location is perhaps the best rewarding feeling in the world!