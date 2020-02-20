Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: All Confirmed Map Changes for the new season!

Upon the conclusion of the longest Fortnite season ever, and countless days of Epic Games giving subtle hints about the theme for next season; we are finally able to jump into Chapter 2 Season 2!

Fortnite community members all but confirmed multiple map changes coming to the new season by uncovering background images via the teasers, and a lot have panned out!

Let's take a look all the new map changes in Chapter 2 Season 2!

Oil Rigs

OFFSHORE - Who else is going to be landing here first game?

The new Oil Rig POI's were all but confirmed via the teaser images Fortnite kept tweeting out; eagle-eyed Fortnite fans noted some of the outlines in the background and placed them around the map. It is also noteworthy, that the

New POI's/Landmarks

CHANGES - What changes can you notice?

In the minutes leading up to the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, @HYPEX was once again one of the first data miners to reveal some of the key details of the new season. One of the core changes to the new season is the addition of a few new POI's/Landmarks on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 trailer out now!

Further showcased in the trailer know some of the new landing points on the map include:

Underground Cave

Oil Rig

Boat

Secret Base on the middle island.

Check out some images of the new landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 below!

More can be viewed on @HYPEX Twitter account, and we will continue to update this article when the season officially releases!