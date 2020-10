The official trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is out now and has some brilliant brand new details!

The new theme is 'Top Secret' so we won't find out the full details until we get access to the game!

Check it out below!

When does downtime for the Season end?

The downtime is expected to start at 4:00 am EST or 9:00am in the UK – it usually takes a few hours of downtime before the Season will be up and running, so you can expect to be playing around 11am in the UK or 6:00am EST!