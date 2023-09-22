Will Lamine Yamal be in FM24? That's what players waiting for Football Manager 2024 to arrive are wondering.

Football Manager is the most comprehensive football video game on the market, but there's a real chance it might be missing a huge wonderkid at launch.

How is this possible though, and how likely is it that Lamine Yamal will be in FM24 from launch day? We've got everything you need to know about Yamal in FM24 right here!

Will Lamine Yamal be in FM24?

Football Manager has more teams, leagues and players than any other football game on the market.

Sports Interactive continue to expand this though, and they recently confirmed that the top three divisions of Japanese football will make their debut in Football Manager 2024 in November.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

So, with that in mind, it is strange that a footballer for one of the biggest clubs in the world, FC Barcelona, may not be in FM24 from launch.

After all, Yamal made his Barcelona debut last season and has featured in all six of Barca's matches this season. In addition to that, Yamal made his senior Spanish National Team debut recently, scoring against Georgia.

So, Yamal will at the very least be a significant player for The Catalans this season. How is it possible that Yamal might not be in FM24? Well, the key is Yamal's age, he's only 16 years old.

Too young for FM

In general, footballers are only included in the Football Manager database if they're 16 years old and above. This means that all the senior, under-23, under-21 and most of the under-18 players will be in the game.

However, Yamal may be 16 now, but his birthday is 13 July. That means that if you start your FM save on 1st July 2023, Yamal will be 15 years old when you start your first day.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

This isn't the first time this has happened in Football Manager, as Youssoufa Moukoko was absent from the release versions of FM and FIFA in the past.

The only players you'll ever see in FM that are younger than 16 years old are re-gens, as these are typically between 14 and 16 years old. However, this doesn't apply to real-life players, who need to be 16 and over.

Could Yamal be added later?

We should stress though, that it hasn't been confirmed whether Yamal will be in FM24 from launch day or not. Given what we've outlined though, it wouldn't be surprising to see him not included, at least from day one.

Yamal will likely be added post-launch though, as Sports Interactive constantly update their database and add new players. So, it's probable that Yamal could be added in the new year, during the real-life January transfer window.

If Yamal is added, he'll be one of the best wonderkids in FM24. As a regular player for both Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, he'd have at least a Current Ability (CA) of 110 and a Potential Ability range (PA range) of 160-180.

Loading...

For those unfamiliar with FM's CA and PA ratings, each player can have a rating anywhere between 0 and 200. Yamal's CA of 110 would place him around the EFL Championship in terms of quality.

While Yamal's technical attributes would place him in the same bracket as some Premier League players, his mental and particularly his physical attributes will let him down slightly.

However, he will improve rapidly up to his PA of between 160 and 180. He will be at a minimum a top Premier League player and at most, one of the best players in the world capable of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future.

180 PA puts him up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe in terms of the best wingers of their generations.