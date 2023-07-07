Football Manager 2024 Release Date: All the latest details

It may only feel like minutes since the release of the last FM game but you can be sure that Football Manager 2024 is just around the corner.

A game that promises to be the last of its kind, FM24 will be a celebration of the last decade of games from Sports Interactive.

A new era is being ushered through in FM25 but, until then, let's focus on what's coming next.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything we know about the release date of Football Manager 2024.

Football Manager 2024 Release Date

Right now, Football Manager 2024 does not have an official release date.

The game will likely follow a similar release pattern to that seen in recent years.

Football Manager 2023 was released on November 7, with Football Manager 2022 launching on November 8. This would offer a strong indicator that Football Manager 2024 could indeed release around the November 8 mark.

FRESH START - Football Manager 2024 launches in 2023

Of course, the Beta is likely to be available once again to players who pre-order the game, with this edition going live a couple of weeks before the full launch.

We will update this page as soon as we know more about the FM24 release date.

Pre-Order & Price

Pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 are not yet open, but we would expect to see further information drop in August.

Per past release schedules, pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 usually arrive around a month before the start of the Beta period, meaning late August/early September is the golden period to look out for.

BIG CHANGES - FM24 is slated to be the last of its kind

In terms of price, we're expecting Football Manager 2024 to release at the standard 39.99 we've seen in recent years.

Prices may vary according to platforms, but we'd ultimately expect FM24 to retail at the same price as last year.

Platforms

Football Manager 2023 was released for the very first time on PlayStation 5, bringing another new platform into the FM family.

MORE PLACES THAN EVER - FM24 will be launched on all major platforms

That now means that Football Manager 2024 will be available on the following platforms:

PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

Mobile

Of course, there could be changes to this lineup of platforms for FM24, but these are the places we're expecting to see the new game playable.