J League Coming to Football Manager 2024?

Football Manager 2024 is almost here and we have had some amazing announcements so far getting FM fanatics excited for the launch!

Announcements such as Football Manager 24 coming to Netflix and changes in-game such as set-pieces being overhauled. FM 24 looks to be the best version of the game yet!

And with more partnerships than before, we have a special announcement to make today, coming all the way from Japan! Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest news!

Football Manager announces FM Japan

Sports Interactive has announced that Football Manager 2024 will be coming to Japan. They have even set up a Japanese Football Manager Twitter account, @fm_japan where they will look to build a bigger Japanese fan base.

Japanese football has been on the rise recently especially in club football as Kaoru Mitoma sets the Premier League alight and even Ange Postecoglou who has Japanese ties coaching at Yokohama F. Marinos and is now doing well at Tottenham while bringing players like Kyogo, Maeda, and Hatate to the Scottish Premiership with Celtic.

Japan also had a great World Cup 2022 topping Group E with six points ahead of Spain, Germany, and Costa Rica.

Will the J League be in Football Manager 2024?

Football Manager did not announce that the J League will be fully licensed in Football Manager yet, however, we can hazard a guess that this will be announced very soon.

Meaning there will be a full license for the league, clubs, players, kits, and so on!

This league has been notable by its absence in FM games, with players keen to see it added for years now.

Will the Japan National Team be in Football Manager 2024?

Yet again, Football Manager has not made any announcements so far on what will be fully licensed in Japan. However, we can predict that the Japan National Team will be fully licensed.

As of the latest news, we only know that Football Manager 2024 will be available in Japan on 7 November 2023.

