Football Manager 2024: All new features

If you’re a gamer looking for Football Manager 2024 new features, then grab some popcorn as there are a tonne of interesting developments that Sports Interactive have included within this upcoming title.

Football Manager 2024 is all set for launch on 6 November, and with players eager to get their hands on the game, we’ve written up a detailed post which explores all new aspects of the football management simulation.

The FM 2024 new features include extensive improvements to player recruitment and club finance elements, as those working behind the scenes have poured in countless hours over the past year to streamline the decision-making and team selection capabilities of AI managers in the game.

Additionally, the development team has delivered upgrades to the in-game finance system which should see greater dynamism and uniqueness for each career save that a player chooses to undertake.

Football Manager 2024 new features

Anyway, let’s get back on topic by exploring the new feature set for Football Manager 2024.

1. Smarter transfers

The Football Manager team have looked at recent developments in the football transfer market and endeavoured to reflect some of the most pertinent trends that we’ve seen in the real world.

AI managers are now programmed to factor in elements like player form and reputation when it comes to player recruitment. What this means is that you’ll likely see an opposition team adjust their sights onto other transfer targets should they be able to demonstrate excellent performance.

So, for example, a team could pick up a striker on a hot streak of goal scoring form in the winter or summer transfer window. In the current climate, someone like Serhou Guirassy, who has 10 Bundesliga goals and an assist for VfB Stuttgart after five games, would be an ideal candidate.

What’s even more interesting about the transfer improvements is that AI managers will now be able to recognise imbalances in the make-up of their squads, as well as take their own tactical style into consideration when shortlisting players.

Here’s a quote on this directly from the developers:

“This means that they’ll look to fill Attribute gaps in their squad. So, a manager using a Gegenpress approach will look specifically for midfielders with high Stamina and Work Rate Attributes if they determine that their squad is missing such a player.”

An AI manager’s approach to transfers also now places much more focus on the potential ability of talent as opposed to their current performance capability, especially when they’re looking to recruit a rotation option for a first-team player.

2. Player development variations

On a similar note, the Football Manager development team have upgraded the way AI managers within the game select their match day squads.

You’ll no longer have to gaze at your screen in disbelief when you face Manchester City who have a team full of veteran players on the brink of retirement, such as a 38-year-old Erling Haaland leading the line or a 39-year-old Rodri pulling the strings in midfield.

Essentially, the game will prioritise youth prospects and ensure that they get ample game time, whether that involves coming off of the bench in the latter stages of games as well as featuring more prominently in easy league fixtures as well as domestic cup games.

Furthermore, player development in the game won’t just follow a linear curve as it always has done. Some players will see accelerated improvement in their attributes within their teenage years before reaching their potential ability ceiling earlier on in their career.

The game will also now recognise “late bloomers” who break through and become top players in their late twenties. This is great as you’re more likely to see players having late developing careers like Jamie Vardy’s, where he burst onto the Premier League scene at 25 years of age.

3. Book balancing

Credit: Football Manager

Another aspect of Football Manager 2024 that has changed for the better is the balancing of financial books, which has been refined to better reflect the financial situations of clubs in the modern game.

One instance is if you happen to overspend your available funds in the transfer market, you’ll receive an inbox item alerting you to the fact that you now have a negative transfer budget. You’ll then be prompted to sell players in order to get back into the green.

Should you be unable to offload enough players in order to generate positive budget, your board will take control of your finance and start to sell players that they deem surplus to requirements!

But don’t worry, as you’ll regain control of this aspect of the game when the necessary amount of funds has been raised or when the transfer window slams shut.

4. Added Financial Fair Play (FFP) integration

Credit: Football Manager

Perhaps one of the most exciting features you’ll be eager to see in action is how the game responds to FFP breaches. This is because there are new sanctions in force, including:

Transfer spending restrictions

Squad size limits

Financial fines

Withholding of competition income

If you’re on the edge of breaching FFP rules, you’ll, receive an email notification in your inbox alerting you to the fact that your wage budget has been locked.

On a separate note, clubs placed into administration will have their transfer funds withdrawn and the administrators will be allowed to listen to and consider any reasonable transfer offers for your players that could raise capital to pay off the debts.

5. Squad evolution with new intermediaries

Credit: Football Manager

Squad building within Football Manager 2024 has become even more granular, as player agents have once again received more of an influence when it comes to transfer proceedings.

The game includes a new ‘Ask Agent About Market Interest’ option that allows you to gauge how much money you can receive for one of your players should you attempt to sell them.

Another completely new aspect here relates to intermediaries, who are brokers that you can hire to help facilitate a sale for your players. You’d basically use an intermediary if the player’s agent is refusing to cooperate when it comes to the sale of a player that they represent.

An intermediary can also be utilised when you feel that offers you’ve received for transfer listed players don’t meet your expected valuation.

Intermediaries are recruited by your Director of Football to help drum up interest for these unwanted players and they’ll be able to assist you in securing moves for these sellable players for a percentage cut of the final transfer fee, which is capped at a maximum of 10% of the overall transfer fee, exactly the way it works in the professional game.

6. Offloading players via TransferRoom

Credit: Football Manager

Another addition to the latest edition of the Football Manager series is TransferRoom – a digital service intended to replace the previous ‘Offer to Clubs’ option in game as a simple way to reach out to other teams with players that you want to part ways with.

How this works is that your staff will put together a list of offers for you from interested clubs, and they’ll inform you of any interest in your players with ample notice.

Offers for your unwanted players should come in throughout different points of the season, so you can expect the frequency of responses from interested parties to vary as you progress within your save.

All in all, it’s safe to say that we expect all FM24 new features to make this version of the game a packed blockbuster of a football management game, and we can’t wait to get stuck in as soon as it launches in early November.