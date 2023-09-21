FM 24 Mobile vs Touch: What's the difference?

With so many different versions of Football Manager out there these days, it can be hard to keep up, so what is the difference between FM24 Touch and FM24 Mobile? It wasn't that long ago that FM was a PC exclusive, but those days are long gone.

Table of contents FM 24 Mobile vs Touch Which is the best? What about compared to PC?

You can now play FM on your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mac, Tablet, Smartphone and Nintendo Switch. So, what will FM24 Mobile and Touch be and what will be the differences?

FM 24 Mobile vs Touch

Football Manager 2024 Mobile is the mobile device version of FM24. This can be run on iOS and Android devices, so if you have a recent smartphone or tablet, you will likely be able to play this game.

While the details of FM24 Mobile haven't been confirmed yet, a good way to check whether you'll be able to play it is if you run FM23 Mobile. Currently, on Android, FM23 Mobile is available via the Play Store for £9.99 in the UK.

As for FM 24 Touch, this is an exclusive version of the game on Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. So, if you have a Switch or an Apple device that can run Apple Arcade, you're in luck.

This is effectively a hybrid version of FM, as it can be played both on the go and on your TV/ a monitor depending upon how you have it setup. Currently, FM23 Touch is retailing for £34.99 on the Nintendo Store in the UK.

Which is the best?

Both FM 24 Mobile and Touch have certain perks depending upon your perspective, budget and the devices you have available to you.

While details of the pricing for FM 24 Mobile and Touch haven't been confirmed yet, Mobile will be cheaper at launch. Mobile will also be the only way to play FM if you only have an Android device available.

Things become less clear if you have an Apple device though, as FM Touch would be the preferred way to play if money is no object. However, if you're on a budget, Mobile is a cheaper option.

Mobile is even cheaper when you realise that FM24 Mobile will be available to Netflix members as well. In what has to be one of the most surprising announcements of 2023, SI is partnering with Netflix Games to bring you FM24 Mobile.

So, if you've got an account with Netflix, you can enjoy FM24 Mobile from release day for no extra charge.

What about compared to PC?

The level of detail with Touch is still impressive, as it'll be more in depth and have better graphics than the PC version of FM five or so years ago. When Mobile is compared to FM24 though, there will be noticeable differences.

For example, the matches are only available to simulate in the top-down 2D view like the old Championship Manager days. Mechanics such as player and media interactions are also stripped back to their basics.

For a quarter of the price though, this is more than understandable!

FM 24 Touch has a 3D match engine and almost the same level of media and player interactions as the full PC/ Console version of FM24. While this won't be as good as the PC version it is slightly cheaper, so again, this is fair enough.

Plus, when you compare the price of FM 24 Touch and Mobile to a lot of Triple-A titles, this is an absolute bargain no matter how you look at it!