Football Manager 2020: Winter Transfer Update release date & moves – Haaland, Olmo, Fernandes & more

The Champions League has returned with a bang and Euro 2020 is on the horizon, and most importantly, the winter transfer windows are all wrapped up for the big leagues around Europe.

FIFA 20 has already seen its Winter Refresh and updated squads to include new signings, so the question is when will Football Manager 2020 follow suit?

While no firm date has been publicly announced by Sports Interactive, fans are waiting in the wind.

However, we do have an indication of when it may come. During the launch of the 20.2.4 update in early February, the official twitter page of FM20 confirmed that we would have the winter transfer update in late February.

That means we don’t have long to wait.

Who is moving where?

CHEAP NO LONGER: Haaland will be far more expensive soon

There were hundreds of transfers around the world during the January transfer window, but two caught the eye.

Wonderkid Erling Haaland made a move to Borussia Dortmund and made an immediate impact. He has been a favourite transfer for players since FM20 came out, but with the update he will be much harder to buy.

Another oft-bought player, Bruno Fernandes, also made a move. The Portuguese midfielder made his way to Old Trafford to bolster the Man United squad.

The likes of Exequiel Palacios and Dani Olmo also made big moves, so it will soon be the perfect time to start a new career!