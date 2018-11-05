Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Players to Sign

Wonderkids are the crux of Football Manager. Having a young star you can build your side around is crucial in FM 19. But who should you sign? Fear not, RealSport has complied all the best FM 19 wonderkids.

How to choose the best wonderkids on Football Manager 2019

All the following players are teenagers (aged 19 or less) on Football Manager 2019. They all have a potential ability (PA) rating or range of at least 150, meaning they can go on and become some of the best players in the world. CA (Current Ability) and PA are shown by star ratings in-game, but that is only a reflection of the player’s ability compared to your squad and with the judgment of your staff. Looking at the specific CA and PA ensures you know exactly what you are getting for your money.

For a full list of ALL the best wonderkids in FM 19, look at the table at the end of this page.

Kylian Mbappe (CA 173 – PA 196)

Age: 19

Positions: AM (R), ST, AM (L)

Club: Paris-Saint Germain

Country: France

Best stats: 20 pace, 19 acceleration, 18 flair

Value: £71 million

Wage: £322,000 a week

It’s hardly a surprise that Kylian Mbappe is the best wonderkid on FM 19, with the Frenchman already a bona fide superstar aged just 19. The right winger or striker already has two Ligue 1 titles (with separate clubs) to his name, been subject to a £140 million move and that was all before winning the World Cup with France over the summer.

In FM19, the PSG forward has 20 pace, 19 acceleration and 18 flair to his name, giving him a CA of 173, rising to a potential of 196. With a value of £71 million and wages of £322,000 a week, it will take something special to sign him.

Kai Havertz (CA 140 – PA 176)

Age: 19

Positions: AM (CR), M (RC)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Best stats: 17 composure, 17 vision, 16 technique

Value: £18.8 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

Kai Havertz made his international debut for Germany at the beginning of the season, with the attacking midfielder kicking on this year. His three Bundesliga goals this term is already the same as his return last year, and aged just 19 he has a bright future ahead of him.

On FM 19, a 140 CA can improve to a potential of 176, so there is plenty of room for growth on his 17 composure, 17 vision and 16 technique attributes. An £18.8 million value and wages of £26,000 a week make Havertz the go-to wonderkid on Football Manager this year.

Jadon Sancho (CA 137 – PA 175)

Age: 18

Positions: M (LR), AM (LR)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Best stats: 18 agility, 17 acceleration, 16 flair

Value: £14 million

Wage: £34,000 a week

The biggest talent in English football, it's ironic that Jadon Sancho has had to head to Germany to make his breakthrough. The 18-year-old signed for Borussia Dortmund last season after shining in the Manchester City academy, and has made a serious impact this year with five goals and eight assists in 15 games so far, earning his first England cap as a result.

Left midfielder or winger Sancho is valued at £14 million with a wage of £34,000 a week. He could be picked up for a great price considering his 137 CA and 175 potential, especially with stats of 18 agility, 17 acceleration and 16 flair.

Phil Foden (CA 130 – PA 175)

Age: 18

Positions: AM (C)

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Best stats: 16 flair, 16 vision, 16 agility

Value: £30.5 million

Wage: £12,000 a week

Another Englishman, Phil Foden played alongside Sancho in the Manchester City youth sides, and they were both part of the England U17 squad that won the World Cup in 2017, with Foden winning the best player award. The attacking midfielder is in the first team mix under Pep Guardiola, making 19 senior appearances for the club since last season.

Foden has stats of 16 flair, 16 vision and 16 agility to his name on FM 19, giving him a 130 CA. A potential of 175 gives him a value of £30.5 million which probably prices you out of a move despite small wages of £12,000 a week.

Dayot Upamecano (CA 135 – PA 172)

Age: 19

Positions: D (C)

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: France

Best stats: 18 pace, 17 balance, 16 bravery

Value: £6.8 million

Wage: £41,000 a week

One of many promising French youngsters coming through, Dayot Upamecano already has plenty of experience for a player his age. The 19-year-old made the move from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig in 2017, going on to make 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

France U21 international Upamecano has 18 pace, 17 balance and 16 bravery which are exceptional stats for a centre back. A 135 CA can improve to a potential of 172, and with a £6.8 million and £41,000 a week wage, he is the wonderkid to bring into your defence.

Joao Felix (CA 128 – PA 172)

Age: 18

Positions: M (C), AM (LCR)

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 16 technique, 15 composure, 15 first touch

Value: £3.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Linked with Chelsea this season, Joao Felix is the hottest talent in Portugal. The attacking midfielder has only made six appearances for Benfica, but with two goals and an assist from 175 minutes of action, he looks to be something special. The 18-year-old has also netted four times in eight appearances for Portugal U21.

16 technique, 16 composure and 15 first touch lift Felix to a 128 CA, which can rise to a potential of 172. A value of £3.1 million and £3,000 a week means you should jump at the chance to sign him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CA 146 – PA 170)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R), DM, M (RC)

Club: Liverpool﻿

Country: England

Best stats: 15 crossing, 15 work rate, 15 pace

Value: £35 million

Wage: £40,000 a week

A wonderkid who has already played in a Champions League final, Trent Alexander-Arnold has plenty of time to develop into one of the finest right backs in the world. Given his chance in the Liverpool side following a serious injury to Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold hasn’t looked back, becoming a regular at Anfield and earning a spot in England’s World Cup squad.

A 146 CA rating for Alexander-Arnold can rise to a potential of 170, with the 19-year-old holding abilities of 15 crossing, 15 work rate and 15 pace. A £35 million value and £40,000 a week wage may put you off, with cheaper options available.

Mickael Cuisance (CA 125 – PA 168)

Age: 18

Positions: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Country: France

Best stats: 16 corners, 16 technique, 16 passing

Value: £4.3 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

A third Frenchman, Mickael Cuisance had his breakout season in the Bundesliga last season, making 24 league appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach. The central midfielder has plenty of experience at youth level, making over 50 appearances for French youth teams between the U16s and U20s.

Cuisance has stats of 16 corners, 16 technique and 16 passing on FM, taking his CA to 125. A potential of 168 is valued at just £4.3 million with a £26,000 a week wage, so make sure you consider the 18-year-old.

Fiete Arp (CA 118 – PA 167)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Best stats: 16 finishing, 15 first touch, 15 off the ball

Value: £2.9 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

After a poor World Cup, it's a relief for Germany that there are some quality youth players coming through, with Fiete Arp leading the charge. Hamburg may have suffered their first ever relegation from the Bundesliga last season, but Arp became the first player born in the 2000s to both play and score in the league.

Arp, who has 18 goals in 19 Germany U17 games, has a 118 CA on Football Manager 2019, with a potential of 167. 16 finishing, 15 first touch and 15 off the ball come with a value of £2.9 million and wages of £26,000 a week.

Arne Maier (CA 132 – PA 165)

Age: 19

Positions: DM, M (C), AM (C)

Club: Hertha Berlin

﻿Country: Germany

Best stats: 17 teamwork, 16 natural fitness, 16 composure

Value: £8.5 million

Wage: £17,000 a week

One German brings another, with Hertha Berlin’s Arne Maier looking a quality player. The defensive midfielder has made 34 appearances for the club and has worked his way up from Germany U15 level all the way to the U21s.

17 teamwork, 16 natural fitness and 16 composure give Maier a 133 CA which can improve to a potential of 165. Valued at £8.5 million, the 19-year-old has wages of £17,000 a week.

All the best wonderkids in FM 19