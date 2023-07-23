FIFA 23 St. Juste FUTTIES Premium SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 FUTTIES are here, signifying the final event of the game ahead of EA Sports FC 24's release. After getting SBCs for Tim Cahill and Heung Min Son, we got our third one as is to get Jeremiah St. Juste.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Jeremiah St. Juste FUTTIES Premium SBC so you can complete it and earn an amazing card for your Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23

Jeremiah St. Juste FUTTIES Premium (95 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN St. Juste FUTTIES card

Start Date: Sunday, 23 July

Expiry Date: Saturday, 29 July

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Jeremiah St. Juste FUTTIES Premium card, with the requirements as follows:

Jeremiah St. Juste SBC

Number of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jeremiah St. Juste FUTTIES Premium card.

Estimated cost: 62,100 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Jeremiah St. Juste FUTTIES Premium SBC.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC St. Juste SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is St. Juste FUTTIES Premium worth it?

If you have spare players to complete the SBC for relatively cheap, then we'd consider getting this CB for your Ultimate Team squad.

Loading...

Stats-wise he hits all the right notes as a powerful and speedy CB that can be a force to be reckoned with and give you that extra security in defence that you might be lacking.

The biggest weakness of the card is that he'll need players from the Portuguese Primeira Liga or Netherlands to create decent link-ups and bolster your team chemistry.