FIFA 23 FUTTIES Week 1 OBJ: OTW Lewandowski for FREE!

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team hype continues as FUTTIES is so close to finally fully being released! With fun items to play with in FUT, new and exciting Squad Builder Challenges and player objectives - the fun continues!

Objectives are a great way to earn top players on Ultimate Team for free just through playing the game and completing the specific objective for a player.

The FUTTIES team is not out yet, however we do currently have the FUTTIES season pass players which you can look more into here.

OTW Lewandowski objective

Ones to Watch Lewandowski is available through the latest FUTTIES week 1 objective.

EA Sports will continue to bring in more objective players throughout the end game of FUTTIES promo and during the course of FUTTIES, allowing FIFA players to enjoy playing with some of the best players for free.

click to enlarge + 3 OTW Lewandowski

How to complete OTW Lewandowski objective

Starting off with one of the easiest objectives you will complete in FIFA 23, all you have to do to unlock this amazing card is:

Play 6: Play six games in any FUT Game Mode.

Start off FUTTIES promo with a free 94 rated card, all you have to do is play 6 FUT matches and this 116k coins card is yours (untradeable).

FUTTIES

Our next FIFA 23 Promo is almost here with FUTTIES arriving on Friday, 21 July at 6:00pm BST.

FIFA fan looks ahead at what is next. FUTTIES is known for being one of the most enjoyable promo's in the FIFA year with bright pink cards and a fun pick of players to choose from.

click to enlarge + 3

FUTTIES season pass

With the FUTTIES season pass released, 3 new cards are now available in FUT 23 for free (with the right amount of XP).

Kent (95), Vinicus (98) and Jota (96) join the season pass as FUTTIES items!

click to enlarge + 3

Keep up to date for the latest FUTTIES news as more insane cards will be revealed very soon!

For the latest FIFA 23 and EA FC 24 information keep up to date on RealSport101.