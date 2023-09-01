FIFA 23 Alexis Sanchez Player Moments Objectives

FIFA 23 is coming to a close but there is still life at the end game! With FUTTIES and Cover Star Icons promo fully underway, EA Sports is finishing the FIFA franchise with a bang!

Objectives are continuing to drop at the end game of FIFA 23 with these new player moments now in the game!

The latest card we have is Player Moments 96-rated Alexis Sanchez who has some insane stats in the game! He is joined by new teammate Arnautovic! You must complete the Marko Arnautovic objectives first before you can complete this Alexis Sanchez card.

Alexis Sanchez (97 OVR)

Alexis Sanchez joins as a Player Moments as a 97-rated objectives card! With a newly transferred card to Inter Milan! This card has fantastic stats such as 95 pace, 96 shooting. p6 passing and a whopping 99 dribbling!

click to enlarge

Start Date: Friday, 1 September.

Expiry Date: Friday, 8 September.

Objectives

The easiest way to complete this card is by playing a minimum of 7 squad battle matches on semi-pro difficulty, this way you will complete the objectives fairly easily.

You can earn this card for free by completing the following objectives:

PLAY 9

Play 9 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions).

STRIKING FINISHERS

Score a goal using a ST during 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions).

THROUGH THE OPPOSITION

Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) having Moments Marko Arnautović in your Starting XI.

3 IN 1

Score 2 goals during 3 Squad Battles wins on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) using Moments Marko Arnautović

WINNING FORMULA

Loading...

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) having Moments Marko Arnautović in your Starting XI.

Note: To earn this card you must complete the Marko Arnautović objectives first!

Keep up to date with the latest FIFA 23 news on RealSport101.