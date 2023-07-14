FIFA 23 Level Up Raul Jimenez Player Objectives

Level Up team 2 is finally here and it was well worth the wait with 11 players in the squad! We have an amazing bunch of cards to choose from which you can find here.

With new cards, SBC's such as Ferran Torres and objectives although we are entering into the end game for FIFA 23, the excitement is still here!

EA have confirmed that Raul Jimenez is included into Level Up Team 2 with a Player Pick Objectives card. Without further or do, lets get into the objectives.

Level Up Raul Jimenez Objectives

Level Up Raul Jimenez starts off as a 92 rated card with that having the potential of being boosted to 94.

Level Up Raul Jimenez is the first card in FIFA history where you can pick from 3 dynamic images that you would prefer being on his card, listed below!

Level Up Raul Jimenez (un-boosted)

Level Up Raul Jimenez player pick (boosted)

Level Up Raul Jimenez player pick (boosted)

Level Up Raul Jimenez player pick (boosted)

How do you complete Level Up Raul Jimenez Player Pick Objectives

Score a Finesse shot in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with 92 OVR Level Up Raúl Jiménez and exactly 5 Premier League players in your starting 11.

Earn an Untradeable player pick with 1 of 3 Action Shot Choice Raúl Jiménez.

When does Level Up Raul Jimenez Objectives expire

Level Up Raul Jimenez Objectives is available for 14 days until 6:00pm on July 28

Level Up Team 2

There have been many new additions to FIFA Ultimate Team through the Level Up Team 2 promo which opens up many new squad building opportunities.

Loading...

With players such as Ferran Torres and Martinelli available to potentially partner up with Level Up Jimenez, your Ultimate Team can grow to the next level.

Level Up Ferran Torres

SBC Ferran Torres possesses great stats with 95 pace, 98 dribbling and 98 shooting he would create a deadly partnership alongside Raul Jimenez up top!

Level Up Martinelli

On the left, potentially Level Up Martinelli who maxes out at 99 pace complimented by 98 dribbling and 90 shooting. Whoever faces this card in Ultimate Team will have to make sure they double up on him!

Keep up to date with the latest news, solutions and more on RealSport101.