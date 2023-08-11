FIFA 23 Llorente Premium FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Spanish CM Marcos Llorente getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.
Llorente has been key to recent success in Atletico de Madrid's helping them win LaLiga in the 20-21 season, playing over 45 matches and scoring 13 goals. What you may not know is that he's also a Champions League winner, but with Real Madrid, having taken part in the 17-18 season with Los Merengues.
FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.
So if you want to know how to complete the Llorente FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.
Marcos Llorente Premium FUTTIES (97 OVR)
Start Date: Friday, 11 August.
Expiry Date: Thursday, 17 August.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit three squads to unlock the Marcos Llorente Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:
Spain
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.
Top Form
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack.
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Gold Players pack.
Estimated cost: 323,000 FUT Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Marcos Llorente Premium FUTTIES SBC.
Spain
Top Form
LaLiga
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
