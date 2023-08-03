FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 3 Released Early!

EA Sports has accidentally released FUTTIES Team 3 cards early in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with players able to get them via packs before they were supposed to.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards chosen by FIFA 23 players, with EA coming up with overpowered cards that are easier since the community is about to transition to the upcoming EA FC 24.

This year's FUTTIES events have had a bit of controversy, as EA decided to let some cards be exclusive to packs, making it hard for players who were waiting to use their FUT coins or complete Objectives to get their hands on them.

FUTTIES Team 3 includes 99 OVR Neymar

Perhaps the best card in the entire event, surpassing anything we've seen with FUTTIES Team 1 and Team 2 is the addition of a 99 OVR Neymar to FUT packs.

Alongside the Brazilian, there are seven more high-profile FUT cards that are sure to become hot commodities for Ultimate Team players in the coming weeks.

The FUTTIES Team 3 players available via FUT packs are:

Neymar - 99 OVR

Gabriel Jesus - 97 OVR

Saeed Ali Al-Owairan - 97 OVR

Joan Capdevila - 95 OVR

Diego Carlos - 95 OVR

Dani Carvajal - 95 OVR

Jadon Sancho - 96 OVR

Ruben Neves - 95 OVR

As you can see, every single card looks like it could be a contender for top-tier in their position based on their high OVR, and most likely boasting some 99s in key stats.

Comparing it to the previous FUTTIES Team 2, it's fair to say that despite being high OVR cards, other than Neymar, Team 3 pales in comparison to the likes of Yaya Touré (97 OVR) Marco Reus (97 OVR), and of course, Lionel Messi (99 OVR).

Still, as we've mentioned, FUTTIES cards are designed to feel OP, so even if you don't think too much of some of these items, they will no doubt be amazing to play with in Ultimate Team.

We'll be updating you as more FUTTIES SBCs and Objective cards drop in the coming days. In the meantime, check out everything you need to know about EA FC 24.