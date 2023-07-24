How much is EA FC 24?

The hype for EA FC 24 is building, with new features revealed and plenty more exciting deep dives still to come.
Of course, the start of this brand-new era is set to bring major innovations across the board, with all major modes set to see a face-lift.
Will this step forward in innovation mean an increase in price? That's what we're here to answer.
Check below for everything you need to know about the price of EA FC 24.
EA FC 24 price
It has been confirmed that EA will release two versions of EA FC 24, a standard edition and an Ultimate Edition.
The standard edition will set you back £69.99 on console, with PC players able to get their hands on the game for £10 less.
The UIltimate Edition, however, boasts premium perks at a premium price, with this version of the game clocking in at £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console.
This price bracket follows closely how EA priced previous FIFA games, with last year's standard and ultimate editions of FIFA 23 costing the same.
Players can get their hands on the new game from 29 September, with those players who ordered the Ultimate edition also receiving multiple days of early acess.
Pre-order perks
With EA FC once again boasting a fairly high price point, we're sure you want to know what you're actually getting for your money.
Well, whichever version you decide to purchase, there are some exciting pre-order perks up for grabs.
Standard Edition
If you pre-order the Standard Edition you will get the following:
- Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)
- 2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)
- Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs
- Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
Standard Edition will cost £59.99 on PC and £69.99 on console. By pre-ordering you get yourself some nice additions for nearly every game mode. But what if you want more...
Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition is just that, ultimate. Checking in at £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console it certainly costs a lot, but you get a lot more too.
- Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team™ Hero Item on 27 Nov
- Up to 7 Days Early Access, start playing on 22 Sept
- 4600 FC Points
- Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team™ beginning 22 Sept
- Nike Ultimate Team™ Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)
- Nike x EA SPORTS FC™ Ultimate Team™ Kit
- Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team™ Player Item
- Plus all Standard Edition incentives
