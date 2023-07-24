How much is EA FC 24?

The hype for EA FC 24 is building, with new features revealed and plenty more exciting deep dives still to come.

Of course, the start of this brand-new era is set to bring major innovations across the board, with all major modes set to see a face-lift.

Will this step forward in innovation mean an increase in price? That's what we're here to answer.

Check below for everything you need to know about the price of EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 price

It has been confirmed that EA will release two versions of EA FC 24, a standard edition and an Ultimate Edition.

The standard edition will set you back £69.99 on console, with PC players able to get their hands on the game for £10 less.

The UIltimate Edition, however, boasts premium perks at a premium price, with this version of the game clocking in at £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console.

This price bracket follows closely how EA priced previous FIFA games, with last year's standard and ultimate editions of FIFA 23 costing the same.

Players can get their hands on the new game from 29 September, with those players who ordered the Ultimate edition also receiving multiple days of early acess.

Pre-order perks

With EA FC once again boasting a fairly high price point, we're sure you want to know what you're actually getting for your money.

Well, whichever version you decide to purchase, there are some exciting pre-order perks up for grabs.

Standard Edition

If you pre-order the Standard Edition you will get the following:

Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)

2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

Standard Edition will cost £59.99 on PC and £69.99 on console. By pre-ordering you get yourself some nice additions for nearly every game mode. But what if you want more...

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition is just that, ultimate. Checking in at £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console it certainly costs a lot, but you get a lot more too.

