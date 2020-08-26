FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: How to unlock a FUT Loan Icon Pack for FREE!

It can be tough picking up top quality players at the start of the FUT year, here’s how to get a head start.

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and with it comes the task of starting your Ultimate Team from scratch.

Every little helps when it comes to creating a brand new Ultimate Team, and by following these simple steps, you can have an Icon in your club on launch day!

EA Newsletter

In order to unlock the Loan Icon Pack – which will include one base Icon on a three game loan – you simply have to sign up for the EA Newsletter.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

ICONS! They are three of the biggest names from the 100 Icons available in FUT 21

By signing up you will receive the latest EA Sports FIFA news, videos and offers via email. The promotion can only be used once per EA account.

Who’s available?

The Loan Icon Pack will include one of the following icons:

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Eric Cantona

FUT players will know of the quality of Ronaldo and Zidane from years past, whilst it is also a good opportunity for players to get a taste of Cantona – one of 11 new Icons heading to FIFA 21 – albeit for just three games.

You can sign up to the EA Newsletter here.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Career Mode