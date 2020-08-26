[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: How to unlock a FUT Loan Icon Pack for FREE!

It can be tough picking up top quality players at the start of the FUT year, here’s how to get a head start.

Tom Young by Tom Young Aug 26, 2020
FIFA 21 Icons Pack 2

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and with it comes the task of starting your Ultimate Team from scratch.

Every little helps when it comes to creating a brand new Ultimate Team, and by following these simple steps, you can have an Icon in your club on launch day!

EA Newsletter

In order to unlock the Loan Icon Pack – which will include one base Icon on a three game loan – you simply have to sign up for the EA Newsletter.

FUT21 Icons Loan Pack
ICONS! They are three of the biggest names from the 100 Icons available in FUT 21

By signing up you will receive the latest EA Sports FIFA news, videos and offers via email. The promotion can only be used once per EA account.

Who’s available?

The Loan Icon Pack will include one of the following icons:

  • Ronaldo
  • Zinedine Zidane
  • Eric Cantona

FUT players will know of the quality of Ronaldo and Zidane from years past, whilst it is also a good opportunity for players to get a taste of Cantona – one of 11 new Icons heading to FIFA 21 – albeit for just three games.

You can sign up to the EA Newsletter here.

