FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best La Liga Team - Messi, Hazard, Griezmann & more

La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world, there's no questioning that.

In Real Madrid and Barcelona they have two squads made up of some of the best talent in football, and its no surprise that the Ultimate La Liga team is dominated by the two clubs.

In fact, the squad is made up solely of players from the two European powerhouses.

We have selected a 4-3-2-1 formation in order to accommodate the incredible attacking talent that the league possesses.

The only issue you may find in this side is a lack of pace in midfield, so it may be worth getting them to stay deep and leave it up to your front three to run riot.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Position: GK

Club: Barcelona

Country: Germany

Cost: 50k PS4 / 43k Xbox One

Whilst he may not be the highest-rated goalkeeper in the Spanish top tier, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the most expensive goalkeeper that the league has to offer and is our pick for the number one jersey.

The German's 88 rated kicking is what makes him the standout selection, with an increased emphasis on accurate passing in this years game, you want a 'keeper who can play out from the back.

Alternative option: Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

Nelson Semedo (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Position: RB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Portugal

Cost: 41k PS4 / 39k Xbox One

There isn't a great deal of choice in La Liga for right backs, with only one player rated above 82. Nelson Semedo gets the call up, however, thanks to his 92 pace, with Dani Carvajal (OVR 85) having to make deal with a spot on the bench.

A price tag of around 40,000 coins on both consoles will get you the Portuguese international who is yet to stamp his authority on the Nou Camp.

Alternative option: Dani Carvajal (OVR 85)

Raphael Varane (OVR 85)

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

Cost: 293k PS4 / 245k Xbox One

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is the first of two Los Blancos centre backs in the side, and whilst his rating may have dropped by one since FIFA 19, it doesn't stop him being the most expensive centre back in the league.

If you're splashing out 200k+ for a player, you want some bang for your buck. With 83 pace, 85 defending and 80 physical, you're going to get that with the big Frenchman.

Alternative option: Clement Lenglet (OVR 85)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Age: 33

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Cost: 208k PS4 / 178k Xbox One

Los Meringues are the early pacesetters in La Liga this year and despite having an underwhelming couple of seasons, Sergio Ramos is still one of the game's best centre backs, at 89 overall.

The 33-year-old is coming towards the end of his career but with 87 defending, 85 physical and 75 passing, he won't only be able to stop attacks, but get the ball rolling when you're in possession.

Alternative option: Samuel Umtiti (OVR 86)

Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Position: LB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Cost: 79k PS4 / 74k Xbox One

As many would expect, the standout La Liga left back is once again Jordi Alba. The Barcelona man is the highest-rated player in the position on the game at 87 overall.

With 90 pace, 81 passing and 83 dribbling, Alba has all the attributes required for an attacking minded fullback, so be sure to use that to your advantage and get him on the overlap down that left flank.

Alternative option: Ferland Mendy (OVR 85)

Luka Modrić (OVR 90)

Age: 34

Position: CM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Croatia

Cost: 79k PS4 / 74k Xbox One

Despite being linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan in the summer, Luka Modric remained with Real Madrid and in doing so, becomes the main man in this La Liga midfield.

At 34 years old, the Croatian is coming towards the end of his career, but with some unbelievable stats such as 89 dribbling and 90 passing, he can still navigate the pitch better than most. He's a must have player in the ultimate La Liga side.

Alternative option: Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Casemiro (OVR 87)

Age: 27

Position: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Cost: 26k PS4 / 25k Xbox One

In Spain, there are a lot of top quality defensive midfielders, the likes of Sergio Busquets (OVR 89), Ever Banega (OVR 83) and William Carvalho (OVR 83) are all worthy candidates for the holding midfield role, however we have gone with Real Madrid's Casemiro.

With 62 pace, he is not the fastest man in the side, however he can cover that area in front of the back four with no real issues. His monster 89 physical attributes however make him an absolute brute both on and off the ball. Good luck getting around this Brazilian.

Alternative option: Sergio Busquets (OVR 89)

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85)

Age: 22

Position: CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Netherlands

Cost: 97k PS4 / 94k Xbox One

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for young Dutchman Frenkie de Jong. Having been one of the standout performers in the Ajax side that defied all the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals, the midfielder earned himself a move to Catalonian giants Barcelona.

He has started well there too, an in-form in the first week of FIFA 20's release plus a Ones To Watch item sending the market wild. An 85 overall including 84 passing and 88 dribbling, he will be the ideal man to complete the midfield three.

Alternative option: Isco (OVR 86)

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Age: 32

Position: RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Cost: 1.3m PS4 / 1.1m Xbox One

Having seen Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93) as the game's top dog for the past three editions of the hit EA title, Lionel Messi has reclaimed the number one crown, and rightly so.

The right winger is by far the most expensive player in this team, setting you back upwards of 1 million coins on both consoles. 96 dribbling, 92 shooting, 92 passing and 87 pace. Need we say more?

Alternative option: Gareth Bale (OVR 85)

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Position: CF

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Cost: 349k PS4 / 300k Xbox One

Luis Suarez (OVR 89) and Karim Benzema (OVR 87) were two other names who on another day could well have made the squad, however for us, Antoine Griezmann has to be the man to lead the line in this dream team.

The 28-year-old finally made the trip across the country to Barcelona after five years at Atletico Madrid and whilst he is often deployed out wide for the Catalonian side, Griezmann is a central player on FIFA 20, and is the go-to striker should you have the funds.

Alternative option: Luis Suarez (OVR 89)

Eden Hazard (OVR 91)

Age: 28

Position: LW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Cost: 547k PS4 / 470k Xbox One

Eden Hazard had made no secret of his desire to one day make the move to Real Madrid and this summer he got his dream move following an incredible 12 months (and the rest) for Chelsea.

With a lowest buy now price either side of 500,000 coins, Hazard is the second most expensive player in this team. He does however, have some pretty incredible stats to back up that price. 94 dribbling, 91 pace and 86 passing make him perfect for the left forward (LF) role in this 4-3-2-1 system.

Alternative option: Inaki Williams (OVR 82)

The Ultimate La Liga Team

This La Liga side costs around 3 million coins, making it the most expensive league on FIFA Ultimate Team.

To ensure that all players are in their correct positions to take maximum chemistry, use position modifiers on Casemiro (CDM > CM), Lionel Messi (RW > RF), Antoine Griezmann (CF > ST) and Eden Hazard (LW > LF).

This team would absolutely run-riot, but do be careful against fast midfield opponents, with De Jong, Casemiro and Modric likely to struggle against the likes of Marco Reus (OVR 85), Paulo Dybala (OVR 88) and N'Golo Kante (OVR 89).

