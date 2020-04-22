BREAKING* FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 6 REVEALED – Koulibaly, Griezmann, Aubameyang & more

EA’s replacement promo is back for its sixth consecutive week and features Napoli defender Koulibaly.

TOTW Moments arrived in March to replace Team of the Week (TOTW) whilst the football season is suspended, and it hasn’t disappointed!

TOTW Moments 6 is now here and this time TOTW 25 from FIFA 17 has been revived!

Take a look at the new special squad below.

TOTW Moments 6 Revealed

As mentioned this week’s TOTW Moments is TOTW 25 from FIFA 17.

BACK ONCE AGAIN: TOTW 25 from FIFA 17 is the returning in-form squad this week

This returning In-Form squad includes some phenomenal cards such as a 92-rated Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 92), a striker card for Antoine Griezmann (OVR 91) and a 90-rated card for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

TRIPLE THREAT: These three are going to be popular on Ultimate Team

There are also cards for strikers Karim Benzema (OVR 90) and Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino (OVR 89).

It’s worth noting that Ivan Perisic has received his first CAM card on FIFA 20, rated at 86 overall.

TOTW Moments Explained

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

THROWBACK: A load of In-Form cards are returning to FIFA 20

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

TOTW Moments 7

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take), so expect a sixth squad to drop next week.

