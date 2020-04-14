FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 5 COUNTDOWN: Release date, cards, promo explained, FAQs, latest news & more

The new promo is back for a fifth week running and will see another In-Form squad return to the game.

With Team of the Week (TOTW) sidelined now that football is on hold, EA had to find a replacement for Ultimate Team.

TOTW Moments was their answer, a new promo which sees old TOTW squads from previous titles return to FIFA 20.

With TOTW Moments 5 on the way, keep reading for everything you need to know.

The fifth TOTW Moments squad will arrive on Wednesday, 5 April 2020.

The squad will be announced at 11am ET / 3pm GMT and will be released in-game at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT.

TOTW Moments Explained

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

Last week’s TOTW Moments Squads

Last week’s TOTW Moments saw TOTW 30 from FIFA 19 return.

This returning In-Form squad includes some incredible cards such as 94-rated Robert Lewandowski, 91-rated Heung-min Son and 90-rated Josip Ilicic.

TOTW Moments FAQs

Here’s some quick answers to some of your pressing questions.

When will the changes to TOTW occur?

From Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, and until the regular football seasons resume, TOTW will be replaced with a Weekly Squad of TOTW Moments players.

How will this affect my FUT Champions rewards Player Picks?

TOTW Moments Items will replace the standard TOTW FUT Champion Player Picks rewards. TOTW Moments Items will receive the familiar FUT Champions design as a result.

Why are certain players not featured in a respective TOTW Moments squad?

If a player has retired, been banned, or is no longer in FUT 20, they will not feature in that week’s TOTW Moments squad.

A player cannot feature in back to back TOTW Moments selections.

Can I use TOTW Moments in Squad Building Challenges?

Yes. TOTW Moments will replace TOTW content and operate in the same way.

Future SBCs and Objectives may require either TOTW or TOTW Moments items.

Will TOTW Moments Items feature dynamic images/action shots?

Just as with regular TOTW Items, select TOTW Moments Items will feature action shot images.

How will the TOTW Moments impact my dynamic Items?

Ones to Watch and Headliners players will continue to receive upgrades if they are selected as part of the TOTW Moments squad for that week.

Headliners win streak upgrades will be paused until the 2019-2020 season resumes.

What will happen to new TOTW packs I get as FUT Champions rewards and/or from SBCS?

From Thursday 19th March @ 9am GMT onward, and until the football seasons resume, the TOTW packs earned from FUT Champions will be replaced with TOTW Moments packs.

Similar to the usual TOTW packs, when opened, these packs will contain the current active TOTW Moments players.

How do TOTW Moments work with the FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs?

The FUT Champions versions of the TOTW Moments Player Items will function in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs in the same manner that the FUT Champions versions of TOTW Player Items do.

What will happen to my existing TOTW packs?

Existing Team of the Week Packs (TOTW Upgrade, Ultimate TOTW Pack, Premium TOTW Pack) will continue to include Player Items from TOTW 26.

If we are able to reintroduce TOTW later in the year, these packs would then update to use the active TOTW as per usual.

