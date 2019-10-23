FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: TOTW 6 Prediction (FUT Team of the Week 6) - Lukaku, Di Maria, Grealish & more

Ones to Watch (OTW) are among the most lucrative cards on FIFA Ultimate Team, and we could see some increases to them this week.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Romelu Lukaku are the two men to watch out for, both strikers scoring twice in their club’s victories as league action got back underway.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Tomas Vaclik (OVR 81 - IF 84)

Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was the hero for Sevilla as they kept a clean sheet against Levante. Vaclik made five saves providing the platform for his side to score the winning goal late on.

Vaclik could get an IF card with an 84 OVR, with his basic 81 OVR card can be bought for 550 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One.

Boubacar Kamara (OVR 75 - IF 81)

Teenage sensation Boubacar Kamara set Marseille on their way to victory with his early goal against Strasbourg. As well as getting on the scoresheet, the 19-year-old was key in keeping a clean sheet for Andre Villas-Boas’ side.

Kamara could be rewarded for his efforts with his first appearance in TOTW this season, potentially rated 81 OVR. He is available on the cheap in the transfer market and can be bought for just 550 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Clement Lenglet (OVR 85 - IF 87)

French centre back Clement Lenglet continues to impress at Barcelona, helping the Catalan giants to their third consecutive clean sheet in the league. Lenglet also provided the assist for international teammate Antoine Griezmann with a superb through ball from deep in his own half.

An IF card for Lenglet would be very popular given his extortionate price on the transfer market. You’ll have to fork out 111,000 coins on PS4 to land the Frenchman and 83,000 coins on Xbox One.

Marcos Alonso (OVR 81 - IF 84)

Having had to compete with Emerson for a place in the side this season, Marcos Alonso grabbed his opportunity with both hands this weekend. The Spaniard bagged the only goal of the game to help the Blues draw level on points with Leicester and potentially finish the weekend in fourth place.

Alonso is available for 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One and a potential IF card could see him boosted to 84 OVR.

Angel di Maria (OVR 86 - IF 88)

Tricky Argentine winger Angel di Maria scored twice in PSG’s 4-1 win over Nice on Friday night, including an audacious lob from an acute angle. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United playmaker took his tally for the season to four goals as PSG look on course for another league title.

Di Maria could receive an IF card this week with an 88 OVR. His basic 86 OVR card is available for around 15,000 coins on both consoles.

Jack Grealish (OVR 77 - IF 82)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish put in a Man of the Match performance as his side left it late to beat Brighton. Grealish scored the opener himself before turning provider for Matt Targett to score the winner in stoppage time.

Grealish could see his OVR shoot up to 82 if he makes TOTW 6 while his basic 77 OVR card is a steal at just 450 coins on PS4 and 600 coins on Xbox One.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 83 - IF 86)

Belgian maestro Radja Nainggolan scored one of the goals of the season in Cagliari’s 2-0 win this weekend. The ex-Inter and Roma star chested the ball down 30 yards out before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner!

Nainggolan’s wonder striker should be enough to earn him an 86 OVR IF card. His basic card is available for 5,300 coins on PS4 and 4,000 coins on Xbox One.

Nacer Chadli (OVR 75 - IF 80)

Nacer Chadli was the hero as Anderlecht secured just their third win of the season to help drag themselves up the table. The former West Brom winger scored twice in their 4-1 win as they look to overcome their horror start to the season.

The Belgian winger is worth 700 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One and could receive an IF card with 80 OVR.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 - IF 86)

French goal scorer Wissam Ben Yedder was at the double in a thriller at the Stade Louis II. Monaco ran out 3-2 winners over Rennes, drawing them level on points after Ben Yedder’s brace secured all three points.

Ben Yedder’s basic card is available for 18,000 coins on PS4 and 15,000 on Xbox One. Ben Yedder could be just the second player with an OTW card to receive an IF after Phillipe Coutinho, so now could be the time to invest. His OTW card is available for 225,000 coins on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox, but his overall could rise to 86 should they should reward him with a place in TOTW 6.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 - IF 87)

Romelu Lukaku showed some of the pace, power and finishing that made him so lethal during his time at Everton during Inter’s thrilling win at Sassuolo. Both Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored twice making them likely candidates for a place in TOTW 6.

Lukaku is another OTW player to look out for this week and could be boosted to 87 OVR. His OTW card is available for 82,500 coins on PS4 and 84,000 on Xbox One while his basic 85 OVR card will cost around 7,800 coins on both consoles.

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 83 - IF 85)

Robert Lewandowski only scored one this week, so it is Polish counterpart Arkadiusz Milik who is in with a chance of making TOTW 6, his double helping Napoli beat Verona 2-0. Milik’s brace were his first goals of the season after he missed the first few games through injury.

Milik could receive an IF card with 85 OVR this week, while his basic 83 OVR card is available for 1,200 coins on both consoles.

