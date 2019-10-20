FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Serie A Team - Ronaldo, Dybala, Koulibaly & more

If you're looking for a top European league littered with talent, look no further than the Serie A. Unlike other top leagues where one or two sides dominate the best XI, our Serie A ultimate team contains players from no less than five different sides.

With an overload of quality in the central positions and a lack of options out wide, we have selected a 4-2-2-2 formation for this side.

GK - Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)

Age: 35

Position: GK

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovenia

Cost: 24.75k PS4 / 26k Xbox One

The best stopper that the Serie A possesses is Inter Milan's Slovenian international, Samir Handanovic.

The 6'4" Slovenian has 89 reflexes, 89 positioning and 88 diving on his base stats, making him undoubtedly the best 'keeper in the Serie A, and one of the best in the game.

Alternative option: Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86)

RB - Alessandro Florenzi (OVR 81)

Age: 28

Position: RB

Club: AS Roma

Country: Italy

Cost: 2.1k PS4 / 2.4k Xbox One

The one area in which the Serie A lacks any real quality on FIFA 20 is the right-back slot. The current best option available is AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi.

READ MORE: FUT – TOTW 5 is the slowest team ever!

The Italian's card is well rounded, however it lacks any real standout stats. With 82 pace and 77 defence he will do the job and his 77 shot might come in handy on a counterattack; at just 2.1k you can't go wrong really.

Alternative option: Kevin Malcuit (OVR 78)

CB - Kostas Manolas (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Position: CB

Club: Napoli

Country: Greece

Cost: 90.5k PS4 / 73k Xbox One

Making up the first part of the Serie A centre half partnership is Napoli's Greek international Kostas Manolas.

Known for his blistering pace, with stats of 83 sprint speed and 81 acceleration, Manolas is the dream FIFA CB. With 86 defending and 81 physical stats, he's no pushover, but he won't come cheap.

Alternative option: Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85)

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Position: CB

Club: Napoli

Country: Senegal

Cost: 57k PS4 / 50.5k Xbox One

Joining Manolas at the heart of this Ultimate Serie A defence is his Napoli teammate Kalidou Koulibaly.

Long-term fans of the FIFA franchise will know just how good this guy is in game. The 6'2" Senegalese is a brute force, with a 87 physical stat and a whopping 95 strength. He won't lose many of those 50/50s

Alternative option: Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 complete controls guide

LB - Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Position: LB

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Brazil

Cost: 98k PS4 / 92.5k Xbox One

One thing which the Serie A isn't short of is top class defenders, with Piemonte's Alex Sandro being the standout left back in the division.

At 98k, he is the most expensive current LB in the game, however his stats and in game play certainly back up that hefty price tag. 82 ratings in both defending and physicality as well as those impressive dribbling and passing stats make him a perfect attacking fullback.

Alternative option: Theo Hernandez (OVR 79)

CDM - Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85)

Age: 32

Position: CDM

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: France

Price: 37.5k PS4 / 30.75k Xbox One

Another player who has consistently seen himself high up the ratings over the last few years is Piemonte's Blaise Matuidi.

READ MORE: Best Bundesliga Ultimate Team

The Frenchman's incredible versatility is echoed in his card, with defending an obvious strong suit, but his other four base stats all good enough to compete against the best teams.

Alternative option: Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86)

CDM - Allan (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Position: CM/CDM

Club: Napoli

Country: Brazil

Price: 68k PS4 / 64k Xbox One

Accompanying Matuidi in front of the back four will be Napoli's Allan, who starts FIFA 20 with a personal best rating of 85.

You will have to use a position change card in order to change the Brazilian from a CM to a CDM, however with a high defensive work rate, 85 defending and 84 physical, sitting deeper in the midfield will be no issues for him.

Alternative option: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85)

CAM - Paulo Dybala (OVR 88)

Age: 25

Position: CAM

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Argentina

Price: 136k PS4 / 127k Xbox One

As we have selected a 4-2-2-2 formation, there are no registered wide men in this team, instead two CAM's who take up those roles. The first; Paulo Dybala.

READ MORE: How to score free kicks on FIFA 20

Dybala may have looked set for a move to the Premier League earlier in the summer, however he remained in Turin and as a result, remains the best Serie A CAM in FIFA 20. 136k might seem a lot of money, however his ability to play central or out wide make him an absolute must have.

Alternative option: Alejandro Gomez (OVR 85)

CAM - Dries Mertens (OVR 87)

Age: 32

Position: CF/CAM

Club: Napoli

Country: Belgium

Price: 135k PS4 / 130k Xbox One

At 32-years-old, Dries Mertens should be heading towards the latter stages of his career. However, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

For the second time in this squad, we will require a position change card to change Mertens to a CAM, rather than his starting CF role. In this formation, he has the speed and dribbling ability to play a bit further back.

Alternative option: Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 87)

ST - Ciro Immobile (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Position: ST

Club: Lazio

Country: Italy

Price: 17.75k PS4 / 16.75k Xbox One

There are two strikers to make up the side; the first player which we have selected is Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile.

READ MORE: The best 50k team on FUT 20

With the low price of just 17.75k, Immobile is one of the cheapest players in this side, however with 91 positioning and 87 finishing, he will score you tons of goals. Immobile also received an inform in the latest TOTW, so check him out if you have a bigger budget.

Alternative option: Romalu Lukaku (OVR 85)

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93)

Age: 34

Position: ST

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Portugal

Price: 1.63M PS4 / 1.48M Xbox One

There is only one spot left in the starting 11 in the Ultimate Serie A squad, and it belongs to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old may not be the highest rated player in FIFA 20, however at 1.63M, he is the most expensive player in FUT this year (bar ICONs). Whilst that is a lot of money to spend on one player, he is the ultimate FIFA striker. If you have the coins, it's a no brainer.

Alternative option: Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 85)

The Ultimate Serie A Team

This side costs upwards of 2 million coins, making it one of the most expensive leagues on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. However, if you're on a budget, replacing Ronaldo will bring it down to the 600-700k mark.

Again to ensure maximum chemistry, you will need to use position modifiers on two players: Allan (CM > CDM) and Dries Mertens (CF > CAM)

Whilst you may worry about the lack of wide midfielders or wingers in this team, fear not as Dybala and Mertens will naturally play wider in this formation.

READ MORE: Best La Liga Ultimate Team