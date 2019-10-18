FIFA 20: Ultimate Team stands with Premier League's No Room For Racism

FIFA 20 announced today their support of the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign.

The campaign makes a stand against racism and urges teams, fans and players alike to never tolerate any form of racial discrimination and abuse.

FIFA 20 will release Ultimate Team content over the coming months, such as a FUT kit, team crest and TIFO, and players have applauded the campaign.

Jesse Lingard, Tammy Abraham, Virgil Van Dijk and James Madison are the campaign's ambassadors, and Lingard said: "Racism is not and never will be acceptable in sport or society, and everyone has the right to feel safe and included."

After England's game against Bulgaria featured multiple racist incidents, and the Premier League has been plagued by a number of high profile incidents, this is a timely and important step from EA and the Premier League.

Liverpool's captain Van Dijk added: "Football is for everyone. When that’s challenged, we must forget team colours and stand together to show there’s no room for racism in football or society.

"EA SPORTS FIFA supporting the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign, is a great symbol of that. "

Abraham said: "EA SPORTS FIFA is in a unique position to reach millions of fans and influence the outlook of future generations.

"I'm very proud to support this initiative with the Premier League."

Leicester's Maddison said: "It’s brilliant to see EA SPORTS FIFA, as a massive part of football culture, using its influence to support No Room For Racism.

"It’s important that we all unite as players, and the wider football community, to show we won’t ignore racism until it stops."

The campaign will be visible in this coming weekend of Premier League action before it makes its way to FIFA Ultimate Team.