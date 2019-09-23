FIFA 20: TOTW 2 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 2) – De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Ramsey & more

The new season has been going for the best part of two months now, and finally we have the all new FIFA 20.

Those with EA Access would have seen the first in-form players of the new game last week, but with the full release this Friday - Team of the Week 2 will be the first one that most gamers will see on Ultimate Team.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-from (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

These players form the Team of the Week (TOTW) which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Rui Silva (OVR 71 – IF 75)

Newly promoted Granada continued their flying start to the season with a 2-0 win over Spanish giants Barcelona. Even the introduction of Lionel Messi at half time could not prevent goalkeeper Rui Silva recording his third consecutive clean sheet.

Rui Silva should receive an overall of 75 this week on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – IF 84)

English youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to excel and must now be considered one of the best right backs in world football. The 20-year-old set Liverpool on their way to beating Chelsea with a superb strike from the edge of the box before helping repel the late Chelsea pressure to ensure the Reds 100% start to the season remained intact.

Alexander-Arnold will receive an upgrade to 84 OVR - especially after that 'Volta' celebration.

Chey Dunkley (OVR 70 – IF 75)

Wigan defender Chey Dunkley took his tally for the season to three with a brace in their 2-0 win over Charlton and securing their second win of the campaign. A clean sheet and two goals appear to be an excellent day’s work for the 27-year-old.

Dunkley will see his overall rocket up to 75 on this week’s FIFA Ultimate TOTW, meaning he will likely be in the reserves.

Aaron Cresswell (OVR 76 – IF 78)

Filling in for the suspended Arthur Masuaku, Aaron Cresswell lit up the London Stadium with a superb free kick that David de Gea was powerless to stop. The left back celebrated his 400th career appearance with an excellent display helping the Irons to a fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and topped it off with his excellent goal.

Cresswell will receive his first IF card on Ultimate Team with an overall of 78.

Casimir Ninga (OVR 73 – IF 77)

A dream substitute appearance for Casimir Ninga saw him take home the match ball as he grabbed a hat trick and won the game for his side. The Chad international entered the match at 1-1 and his three-goal burst secured the spoils for Angers.

Pacey Ninga’s IF card will be rated 77 overall after his performance if he makes the in-form side.

Aaron Ramsey (OVR 83 – IF 84)

Aaron Ramsey celebrated his first appearance for Juventus in the Champions League in midweek and marked his first start with a goal against Verona. The Welshman’s strike along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty saw Juve come from behind to win 2-1.

Ramsey could see his overall creep up to 84 on FIFA Ultimate TOTW.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – IF 92)

Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne was the architect behind Watford’s pain this weekend. Without Sergio Aguero’s uncharacteristic wastefulness the score could have been doubled such was the amount of chances created. A goal, two assists, eight key passes and a perfect 10/10 on WhoScored, De Bruyne was a joy to watch.

De Bruyne will see his overall increase to a phenomenal 92 this week.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – IF 88)

Portuguese wizard Bernardo Silva took home the match ball after Man City’s thumping win over Watford. The Hornets could not deal with the trickery and movement of Silva who ran riot from the left side on Saturday afternoon as City answered any doubts from their shock defeat to Norwich.

An upgrade to 88 OVR is a reward for Silva’s three-goal return this week.

Tariqe Fosu (OVR 67 – IF 75)

Down in League One, Tariqe Fosu produced an electric display that blew Lincoln apart. Fosu’s hat trick helped Oxford to a thumping 6-0 win and earned himself the match ball. Another performance along those lines in midweek against West Ham could see some transfer rumours begin to circulate.

Fosu could receive a huge boost to his 67 OVR, reaching 75 on TOTW, making him another contender for the reserves.

Chris Wood (OVR 77 – IF 79)

New Zealand striker Chris Wood was not to be overshadowed by strike partner Ashley Barnes this week. The Kiwi international’s brace setting up Burnley’s 2-0 win over newly promoted Norwich and the Clarets second win of the season.

Wood should see his overall increase to 79 after his clinical display.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – IF 90)

Prolific Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski scored yet another brace as Bayern comfortably beat Koln 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski already has nine league goals in just five matches this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Bundesliga Player of the Month Lewandowski is set to receive his first in-form card with an overall of 90.

RealSport's FUT 20 TOTW 2 Prediction

