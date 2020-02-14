Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

FIFA

FIFA 20 The Winter Refresh Team EXPLAINED – How do they work, full ratings, SBC & more

EA has released a new line of FUT cards so we've outlined how these cards work and what they mean.

WINTER REFRESH TEAM EXPLAINED

As part of Winter Refresh, EA has just unveiled an entirely new set of cards!

These cards feature players who’ve just moved to new clubs in the January transfer window, giving them boosted ratings.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new cards.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Man U vs Chelsea predicted on FIFA 20 - Can you guess the result?
Contents hide
1 Winter Refresh Team Explained
2 The Winter Refresh Team SBC
3 The Winter Refresh Team (Full Squad)

Winter Refresh Team Explained

These cards are inspired by real-world signings made in January and EA states that just as real-life clubs strengthened their teams with these players, you can strengthen your FUT similarly.

Each Winter Refresh Team player has received a uniquely tailored PERMANENT upgrade.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 89 new Prime Icon Moments Cards

As a result, it seems each player has had specific stats upgraded rather than an upgrade across the board.

The Winter Refresh Team SBC

It seems that another Winter Refresh Team player will be added to the squad through an SBC.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 50 Winter Refresh upgrades

Keep your eyes peeled as we will cover the SBC with a full breakdown and review as soon as it drops.

The Winter Refresh Team (Full Squad)

winter refresh team fut 20

So we’ve finally worked out what those mysterious blue cards were – they are the Winter Refresh Team!

For a closer look at the Winter Refresh Team, head here.

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.