FIFA 20: Summer Heat Daniel James Objectives – How to Unlock, Player Review, In-Game Ratings & more

The Welshman is back with a brand new Objectives card for the second-time this year!

The third – and final – Summer Heat wave has arrived!

It features a new collection of favourites from throughout the FIFA year returning into packs, whilst there is also set to be a host of new SBC’s and Season Objectives.

And we have a brand new objectives player that has dropped into the game tonight. Manchester United’s Welsh winger Dan James. Here is how to get him in your side today.

Time is of the essence with this one! You’ll have just a week to complete the objectives. They will expire at 6pm BST on Friday, July 25.

How to unlock Summer Heat James

For a 91-rated Premier League winger, the objectives are very, very simple indeed.

There are just four to complete, all of which can be done on Squad Battles and only require you to play on Professional difficulty. Simple as that.

Silky Skills – Assist in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min, 4* Skill Moves

Reward – One Two Players Pack

Reward – One Two Players Pack Weak Foot Wonder – Score 2 and Assist 2 in the same Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot.

Reward – One Gold Pack

Premier Passer – Assist 15 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Premier League players

Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Winning the Battle – Score in 7 Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Premier League players

Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

OVERALL REWARD – 91 OVR Summer Heat Daniel James

Worth it?

This is a no brainer.

Yes, it’s a set of objectives aimed more towards those who don’t have those elite squads at this stage of FIFA, to give them the opportunity to play with some high-rated cards. But nevertheless, this is an extremely easy set of objectives in return for a high-end Premier League player.

SPEED! He’s got some wheels this kid!

And, with 99-rated pace – including maxed out sprint speed and acceleration – he’s not a bad option to have on your bench!

92-rated passing, 92-rated dribbling and 4*/4* are other notable stats on a rather impressive addition to the Summer Heat collection!

