FIFA 20: Summer Heat Ante Rebic SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Croatian striker came up trumps in the latest fan vote. Here’s how you can add him to your squad.

The fans have spoken, and we have a winner!

AC Milan’s Croatian forward saw off stiff competition from Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and Sevilla wide-man Munir El Haddadi to win the ‘Real World Performers’ vote.

Here is all the information about the Croatians brand-new, upgraded card!

This Summer Heat Ante Rebic SBC will be live on FIFA 20 for six days, expiring on Wednesday, July 22.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

This SBC has seen Rebic jump from an 80-rated gold card to a 93-rated Summer Heat card, so it’d be fair to assume he’s going to be rather expensive!

READ MORE:What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Well thankfully, he’s not actually that bad. There are just two squads that you have to submit in order to unlock him, their requirements are as follows:

Milan

Minimum of one Milan player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 48k PS4 / 60k Xbox One

Serie A TIM

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 82k PS4 / 83k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 130k PS4 / 143k Xbox One

Worth it?

Well for many, this came as a bit of a surprise!

Many people expected to see Saka win this vote, however, it was the Croatian striker who came out on top, not a bad alternative to be fair!

ON FIRE! The Croatian has been flying since the restart!

He may be 6’1″, but he’s still absolutely rapid! Rebic has 98-rated pace, consisting of 99 sprint speed and 93 accleration. Not bad for a big lad up top, especially when you thrown in his 95-rated dribbling!

READ MORE: What we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

The main quality you want from your striker is the ability to put the ball in the back of the net. With 95-rated shooting – including 93 finishing, 93 positioning and 91 composure – Rebic should finish off plenty of chances should you get him in on goal.

4*/4* is the absolute minimum you expect from your strikers at this stage of FIFA, and that’s exactly what Rebic has got. M/H work-rates are ideal. Not bad for 130k.

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be cross platform?