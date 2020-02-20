FIFA 20 Reddit: Copa Libertadores concept would be an amazing addition to Ultimate Team

EA announced that the Copa Libertadores would be arriving in FIFA 20 this spring, and the heat is turning up ahead of the competition.

Although no release date has been announced for when the South American competition will arrive in the game, that hasn’t stopped the community pitching their ideas.

What is the Copa Libertadores?

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

This year’s competition is set to feature clubs such as Argentina’s Boca Juniors and River Plate, Brazil’s Flamengo and Santos as well as Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica from Chile.

The group stage of the tournament kicks off on Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

Copa Sudamerica & Recopa

EA has also announced that Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana will be coming to FIFA 20 as part of the update.

The Copa Sudamerica is the South American equivalent of Europe’s Europa League, whilst the Recopa Sudamericana is similar to the UEFA SuperCup – where the two continental champions meet!

Coming to Ultimate Team?

The Champions League has been a great addition to FIFA Ultimate Team, giving us a host of Man of the Match and Team of the Tournament cards, so let’s hope we will get something similar.

Fans on Reddit have already created their own cards ahead of the upcoming update.

SAMBA STYLIN – Make these cards happen EA!

Three of the biggest stars in South America, Enzo Perez, Gabriel Barbosa and Everton have received concept card treatment from Reddit user r/PSGAcademy.

The next promo?

We believe the next FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo will be the Carniball on Friday, 21 February.

That said, the first background image of the next promo is similar to the one used at a recent FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores event.

CURVEBALL: Does the new loading screen match the Copa Libertadores theme?

As you can see, the green banner in the picture above is similar to the new FUT loading screen.

