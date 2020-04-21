FIFA 20: Player Moments Mo Daramy SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

He’s proved his worth as a FIFA player and now he’s been boosted in-game!

The Stay and Play Cup is over and we have a first ever champion!

FC Kobenhavn’s Mo Daramy fought off fierce competition from all over the world to claim the title and EA have rewarded him in quite a unique way.

The Danish forward has been given a Player Moments card to celebrate his win and you can go and pick it up in game today via a limited-time SBC!

Expiry Date

This Player Moments Mo Daramy SBC is only around for 48 hours! Expiring at 6pm on Thursday, April 23.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is only one squad which needs to be submitted in order to unlock Mo Daramy. The requirements are as follows:

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 32k PS4 / 35k Xbox One

You can find the solution to this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

The card is actually quite good in game, but let’s be honest, no one wants a Danish Superliga striker.

Daramy’s base stats are headed by his 92 pace and 92 dribbling. HIs 87 shooting is comprised of 93 positioning, 92 finishing and 92 shot power. 99 agility and 99 balance are also very important stats to have for a striker in the current meta.

4* skills and 3* weak foot aren’t bad, but medium medium work rates aren’t great for an out and out striker. His card isn’t bad, it’s not expensive but it’s not one we imagine many people will want to complete.