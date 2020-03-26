FIFA 20: Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC -Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, estimated cost & more
There’s a new Galactico in town! Here is all the information you need to know for the Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC!
Now if you’re looking to improve your side by picking up players through the Squad Building Challenges then fear not, as EA have just dropped a very decent looking Marco Asensio card into the game.
As always with the Player Moment’s SBC’s, it won’t be around for long! Here is all the info you need to know about Ultimate Team’s newest card.
Expiry Date
The Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC will expire on Friday, March 28.
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Asesnio card, they are as follows:
La Liga
- Minimum of 1 La Liga Santander player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
- Exactly 11 players in the squad
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 34k PS4 / 38k Xbox One
Real Madrid
- Minimum of 1 Real Madrid player
- Minimum of 1 TOTW or TOTW Moments player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Exactly 11 players in the squad
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 55k PS4 / 60k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 89k PS4 / 98k Xbox One
Asensio In-Game Stats
Worth it?
Asensio’s card looks good and that significant boost to his pace means that he has become a much more attractive proposition on the left flank.
That being said, he’s probably still slightly too slow compared to other La Liga wingers in his price range and his 83-rated finishing means he’s not going to be a prolific finisher if you opt to play him in a more central role.
For just shy of 100k, and given that he is untradeable, we’d say you’d be better hanging on to your money and investing it elsewhere.
