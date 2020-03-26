FIFA 20: Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC -Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, estimated cost & more

There’s a new Galactico in town! Here is all the information you need to know for the Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC!

Games consoles have become a lifesaver for many of us stuck in self-isolation due to the effects of the Coronavirus and, as a result, many people have had those extra hours to pour into FIFA Ultimate Team.

Now if you’re looking to improve your side by picking up players through the Squad Building Challenges then fear not, as EA have just dropped a very decent looking Marco Asensio card into the game.

As always with the Player Moment’s SBC’s, it won’t be around for long! Here is all the info you need to know about Ultimate Team’s newest card.

The Player Moments Marco Asensio SBC will expire on Friday, March 28.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Asesnio card, they are as follows:

La Liga

Minimum of 1 La Liga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 34k PS4 / 38k Xbox One

Real Madrid

Minimum of 1 Real Madrid player

Minimum of 1 TOTW or TOTW Moments player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 55k PS4 / 60k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 89k PS4 / 98k Xbox One

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN here

Asensio In-Game Stats

DRIBBLING! Asensio’s dribbling is sure to catch the eye.

Worth it?

Asensio’s card looks good and that significant boost to his pace means that he has become a much more attractive proposition on the left flank.

That being said, he’s probably still slightly too slow compared to other La Liga wingers in his price range and his 83-rated finishing means he’s not going to be a prolific finisher if you opt to play him in a more central role.

For just shy of 100k, and given that he is untradeable, we’d say you’d be better hanging on to your money and investing it elsewhere.

