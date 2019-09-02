FIFA 20 ICONS: Michael Essien latest legend to appear on Ultimate Team

EA have revealed their latest legend coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team - Chelsea Champions League winning hero Michael Essien.

The Ghanaian midfielder, nicknamed "The Bison", will appear on the new game as an ICON alongside other new greats such as Zinedine Zidane, Carlos Alberto and longtime Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba.

Essien will also receive his own Tifo in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, a giant poster in the crowd, which you can access for your side thanks to the new FUT customisation options.

During his time with the Blues, Essien won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups., a League Cup and of course the famous Champions League win in 2012.

He had success outside of Stamford Bridge, winning Ligue 1 twice with Lyon, claiming the player of the year award in 2005.

After the Premier League, he headed out on loan to Real Madrid, before moving to AC Milan. His career is winding down after spells at Panathinaikos, Indonesian side Persib Bandung and, now, Azerbaijan outfit Sabail. This makes him the only ICON still playing in FIFA 20.

What will Essien be rated on FIFA 20?

Having played for a range of clubs, it is tricky to work out what the destructive midfielder will be rated on the new game.

For his first card, we think that an 86 OVR is quite likely, reflecting his back-to-back league titles at Lyon in 2004 & 2005, culminating in his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

His second item, an 88 OVR could be on the cards, for the 2009-10 double winning season with Chelsea under Carlo Ancelotti, with his prime card receiving an 89 OVR for the Champions League triumph in 2012.

